Irma Bramlet didn’t have to look long to find a new location for her Serendipity A Unique Boutique.
The Swiss Village seems like the perfect location for her business to move to from its former location on Main Street.
“I just felt it would be a better fit for us being over with the specialty shops,” Bramlet said. “We’re right next door to Arizona Wildflowers & Gifts and Kendra’s Country Bakery is inside that business. And then you’ve got Payson Candle Factory and Country Charm Fudge.”
Bramlet opened the store — her first business — eight years ago after retiring from the Payson Police Department, which she worked for 23 years as the 911 dispatch supervisor.
“I was home for a while and got bored,” she said. “I do my own crafts and that’s how it started.
“I started out wanting to have a place for crafters to sell their goods and it just expanded from there. People started coming in, asking if they could rent space for antiques and small furniture. So then, when I couldn’t fill all the space with crafters, I rented to people wanting to sell their own trinkets, antiques and stuff.”
Vendors rent space to sell their goods in the approximately 2,500 square feet of retail floor space. She sells a limited number of items on consignment.
“I think we have 32 vendors,” she said. “That’s down a bit because we’ve downsized the building. I’ve had as many as 55. That’s just rented spaces. Some of my vendors have expanded their spaces. I don’t have the space to do much on consignment anymore. So, I’m taking a very limited number of small consignment items when I have space to do that.”
The store also features locally sourced homemade baked goods, jams, salsas, popcorn, taffy, freeze-dried candy and other assorted candy.
Serendipity A Unique Boutique opened at 612 N. Beeline Highway on the south end of the Swiss Village in the former location of Affordable Furniture on Memorial Day weekend.
The shop features a wide range of items.
“I always tell people we have a little something for everybody,” Bramlet said. “It’s such a mix of items that we carry and these vendors bring in very unique items.”
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. six days a week starting July 1. They’re closed on Tuesdays. They are also closed on Wednesdays through the end of June because they need that extra day each week.
“The only reason we’re closed two days a week now is we’re still cleaning out the old building,” Bramlet said.
The shop isn’t unique just because of the items on its shelves. Bramlet said she’ll remain open past 4 p.m. if customers need more time to shop. They’ll often stay until 5:30 or 6 p.m. because of a steady stream of customers.
“We like to accommodate customers,” she said. “So, if they call me and say I can’t get there until 4:30 or 5, we’ll wait for them.”
The shop features a “variety of treasures for everyone” including gemstones, crystals, sage, incense, handcrafted items, art, antiques, home décor, small furniture and Montana West handbags, including conceal carry, snack food, jewelry, vinyl records, compact discs and DVD and Blu-ray movies.
Serendipity also features oracle and angel cards and offers spiritual healing and readings by appointment.
The metaphysical items have proven quite popular.
“Those are huge sellers,” Bramlet said.
Bramlet was born and raised in Phoenix and worked as an office manager for a small printing company before moving to Payson in 1991 to join the Payson Police Department. She and her husband, Todd Bramlet, a retired Payson Police Department sergeant, have been married for 26 years. They have three children and two grandkids.
For more information, see their Facebook page or call Serendipity at 928-951-1396 or 928-468-6319.
