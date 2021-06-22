Chad and Debra Hooper offered only mobile service when they converted a bedroom into a home office and chased a dream.
A 2 Beeline Auto Glass & Tinting has grown in the 10 years since by offering quality work for a competitive price with exceptional customer service.
They celebrated 10 years in business in a great new space at 108 W. Wade Lane in Payson on June 12. They opened in the new location on April 1.
Location was the key, of course.
“We loved (410 W.) Main Street (Suite A) and it’s a great spot, but we wanted to be off the Beeline — it’s in our name,” Debra said.
They like the new layout, which features more parking and other conveniences.
“We had to walk back to the shop (in the previous location) and here it’s all-in-one with the shop and office together.”
They spent three years in the Main Street location after a couple of years on Red Baron Road.
They opened in June 2011 and spent five years in their first location, the one with the bedroom office.
“We started the business out of our house,” Debra said.
They celebrated their 10th business anniversary with a customer appreciation day.
They’ll celebrate a marriage twice that long in October 2022.
The couple see other businesses come and go, so they know they wouldn’t have survived a decade in business without the customer loyalty that comes with delivering great service.
“We’re so grateful for the support of the community,” Debra said. “We feel so blessed. ”
A 2 Beeline Auto Glass & Tinting has won the last six consecutive Best Auto Glass Business in the Roundup’s Best of the Rim readers’ poll, with Chad winning Best Business Person (for Payson) in the 2021 poll. Chad does a lot of the work.
But they’ve grown and over the years, they’ve added employees.
“We have three employees now and they’re not directly related to us, but we consider them family,” Debra said.
Two of them are actually related.
Lars Tanner joined the team as an installer three years ago and his brother, Quaid, came aboard in the same role earlier this year.
Dave Richardson handles the tinting.
“Dave has many, many years experience and is very good at what he does,” Debra said.
Debra pulls it all together.
Another Hooper also lends a hand.
“Our son, Lawrence, he’ll help clean up and wipe windows,” Debra said of the 15-year-old, who’ll be a sophomore at Payson High this fall.
They accept all insurances and help you file your claim and also offer cash quotes.
It’s a business that just seems to fit in this small town.
“We’re a local company and a smaller company and they’re always going to get the same people,” Debra said of customers. “They know who’s doing the job. And if they call, they’re going to talk to me and we’re going to take care of any issues. With some bigger companies you never know.
“Being owned and operated (locally), it forces us to really be on our game and responsible and it’s what this town deserves,” Debra said. “But, we would anyway because we live here and we want to be there for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!