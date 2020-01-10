Wyatt Burdette let it fly.
The Rim Country Middle School seventh grader’s name was drawn for the half-court shot contest at halftime of Tuesday’s varsity boys basketball game against Scottsdale Coronado at Wilson Dome.
Making a basket from half court is a long shot or they wouldn’t award a $100 prize.
Well, Burdette couldn’t have shot it any better.
It hit the backboard and went through the cylinder.
Swoosh.
Public address announcer Tanner Mansoor couldn’t believe it. Mansoor, a 2019 Payson High graduate who played football and basketball at PHS, serves as a volunteer assistant coach for the boys basketball program this season.
He rushed over and picked up Burdette, and they celebrated like the youngster had just sank the game-winning shot in the state championship game.
