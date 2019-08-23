Seven of the area’s nonprofit thrift stores are inviting Rim Country residents and visitors to a Shop Hop from Thursday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Aug. 31.
The Second Annual Rim Community Nonprofit Shop Hop helps stores move inventory and add to the coffers that allow the sponsoring nonprofits to continue serving the area.
Taking part are the Almost New Shop, 304 E. Aero Drive; Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 425 N. Beeline Highway; Humane Society of Central Arizona Resale Store & Vintage Boutique, 510 W. Main St.; Trinkets & Treasures, A Fine Resale Shop, 512 W. Main St.; The Nook, 408 W. Main St., Suite 5; Time Out Thrift Shop, 244 E. Highway 260; and St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 1008 S. Beeline Highway.
Each of the stores has different hours and each will select the hours in which they will take part and most shops will have exclusive in-store specials. Stop by any participating store and pick up a Shop Hop Map and Punch Card.
Get the card punched at each shop and enter drawings for a $50 Walmart Gift Card; a $25 gift certificate from each store; and a two-night stay at Elk Haven Cabins worth $270.
The regular hours of the shops: Almost New Shop, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday; Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; Humane Society of Central Arizona Resale Store & Vintage Boutique, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday; Trinkets & Treasures, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; The Nook, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday; Time Out Thrift Shop, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday; and St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday.
