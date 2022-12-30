Daniel Maza pulled out his smart phone and opened the calculator app.
The Payson Police Department officer wasn’t alone during the annual Shop With A Hero event at the Payson Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 24.
All the heroes who volunteered to help 31 Rim Country children shop for Christmas presents for themselves and family needed their calculators to make sure the kids stayed within their $150 budget.
But many of the first responder heroes from more than 10 agencies who pitched in to help make the event a success weren’t holding the kids to the exact penny. Maza was assigned to shop with Allison.
“She got everything she could see and I lost track, so I was calculating the total,” Maza said. “I think we might be good though. If not, I’ll put some money in to cover (it).”
Donations from community members make it possible for kids each year to take part in the event.
The day started for the kids at Church of the Nazarene at 200 E. Tyler Parkway, where they were assigned a hero who accompanied them inside for breakfast prepared and donated by Mac Feezor with the Gila County Community Emergency Response Team. That was followed by a visit from Santa Claus, who sat for photos with the children after arriving in an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter and presenting the kids with candy canes. The helicopter arrival was a new twist this year.
Children then received hands-on tours of emergency vehicles such as fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars from various agencies before riding to Walmart in an emergency light parade. Walmart staff and volunteers greeted them outside the store.
We’re all super excited
As they waited for the kids to arrive, Walmart store manager Keith Benckwitz said employees love taking part in the event every year.
“Walmart, we’re just all about being part of the community,” he said. “We’re all one big happy family up in Payson up here. We just want to make a merry Christmas for everybody that we can.
“We’ve got tons of employees (helping). We’re all super excited for them to come up here. (We’re) gonna to cheer ’em in, give ’em a high five when they’re comin’ in like (it’s) the Super Bowl, you know. We’re gonna help them and take care of them. It’s all about the kids.”
Fifteen other kids were selected to participate in the same event in Globe on December 17. GCSO Det. Mark Highstreet coordinates the event in Payson. He said about $12,000 was raised for the event through donations.
“We won’t use all of that this year,” Highstreet said. “We want to have some for next year.”
He said it wouldn’t be possible to hold the annual event without the help of volunteers.
“Our volunteer turnout doubled (from last year),” Highstreet said as they waited for Santa’s arrival. “There’s a lot more people here. I’d have to count but I think we have 25-30 (volunteers). I mean, it’s literally everybody.”
Highstreet loves being part of the event.
“This is what drives me — meaningful work,” he explained. “Everybody here wants to do meaningful work for their community. This is the biggest way possible I can think of, so this is what drives me and I know it drives everybody else.”
Chantel Van Acker’s son, Keland, 13, was one of the kids chosen from a list of nominees to take part in the Payson event.
“He was very excited to learn how his hero does his work and he was very excited for the opportunity to buy something wonderful for his family maybe or even something for himself,” she said.
“He was just so excited when I told him what we were doing this year. He couldn’t believe it. I just saw the sparkle in his eye.”
Among the heroes were first responders from the Payson Police Department, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Payson Fire Department, Hellsgate Fire Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Tonto Apache Police Department and the Rim Country Fire Angels. Forest Service and Arizona Game & Fish employees also participated.
Gila County Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd was also there for the event once again.
“The guys do things throughout the year to raise money for it and it all culminates in this activity today where kids get a chance to pair up with one of our heroes,” Shepherd said. “When you see a bunch of kids’ smiling faces, I mean, you know, it’s great. That’s what Christmas is all about. It’s a special day. The kids probably remember something like this for a long time. So, we make it special for them.”
After shopping, the gifts are wrapped by volunteers.
In addition to the Shop With A Hero event, the Sheriff’s Office received 21 new bicycle donations from “Mark and friends.” The donated bikes were delivered to children within Payson and Globe.
Also, with the assistance of the Tonto Apache Police Department and Rim County Fire Angels, the GCSO received well over 200 toys for children within Gila County.
“The received toys were gifted to Payson Mayor Higgins for Payson’s (Toys for Tots) program,” Highstreet said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!