“I feel really warm inside that I’m doing a good thing, you know, just making a few people a little bit happier about Christmas,” said 11-year-old Connor Trillo.
The Julia Randall Elementary fifth grader was one of about 10 members of the JRE after-school Excel Club wrapping gifts at Walmart on Saturday morning.
They were there volunteering to help Shop with a Hero, the annual event that helps make Christmas a little merrier for some kids in need.
Trillo and the other students don’t have a lot of experience wrapping gifts, but they showed up to do their best.
“It’s kinda easy, kinda hard, depending on what present you get,” said Calista Smith, another JRE fifth grader and Excel Club member. “If you get something that has a lot of corners, it’s really hard.”
The JRE Excel Club focuses on community service projects.
The Gila County Sheriff’s Office coordinates the annual Shop with a Hero event and helped 45 kids this year, including 30 from Payson. They held a similar event for 15 kids in Globe on Dec. 12. They helped 50% more Payson kids than the 20 they helped last year thanks to fundraising, which included Bearded November (formerly called No-Shave November), among other events.
The event, formerly known as Shop with a Cop, updated its name last year to reflect the inclusion of other area first responders.
Members of the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Payson Police Department, Tonto Apache Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Payson, Hellsgate and Pine-Strawberry fire departments, Gila County Sheriff’s Posse, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, Lifeline Ambulance, Arizona Game and Fish Department, Forest Service Law Enforcement, Department of Child Safety and Gila County Attorney’s Office helped kids shop with an eye on their budget. Each child got $150 to spend on presents for themselves and their family members.
But shopping was just one part of a memorable day.
Kids arrived at Expedition Church and were assigned a hero who accompanied them inside for breakfast and a visit by Santa Claus. They then rode in a parade to Walmart where they shopped for Christmas presents for themselves and family members.
“Everybody’s looking for something I think to give to the community during this time of year, and this gives us an opportunity to do something good,” said Sheriff Adam Shepherd.
“We try to find these families that probably aren’t going to have a whole heck of a lot for the year, this year of course being one of the worst on record if not the worst, and I’m sure the struggle is probably more than it normally is, which a lot of the time is bad anyway, so I think it’s good.
“I just really enjoy the turnout, I enjoy all the agencies participating together and kind of giving back to the community a little bit. I don’t think there’s anything better to be doing this time of year. If somebody’s wearing a badge and gun around this county or rollin’ a hose, they’re pretty much represented.”
It’s quite an experience for the children chosen to participate.
“The kids love it,” Shepherd said. “In a kid’s daily life, how often do they get a chance to do something like this? There’re some things that they’ll remember their whole life. And maybe encourage some of them some day to serve their community, too.
The GCSO raised money for the project through its Bearded November event, where people and businesses donated money in support of deputies who didn’t shave during the month.
The event keeps growing. It helped “about 15 to 17” kids in 2018 and 20 last year in Payson and 10 in Globe.
Gila County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mark Highstreet took over as coordinator for the event last year.
“The reason we changed the name from Shop with a Cop to Shop with a Hero last year is to include dispatchers, firefighters and EMTs, because they’re all first responders,” Highstreet said. “So, coming together for the same cause to help these kids in the community only seemed right.”
Highstreet said new Walmart store manager Amy Roper did all she could to facilitate a smooth event this year.
“Amy is pro law enforcement, so she has set up quite the surprise for the kids,” Highstreet said. “She did little gift stockings for the kids, she sat up the entire garden center for our checkout and our gift-wrapping station. So everything you saw last year is being expedited for this year. It’s gonna be really cool. They went all out.
“Our biggest delay has been gift-wrapping and now we have a gift-wrapping station. We have probably 15 people who are wrapping this year just for this event. So we should have a pretty fast checkout.”
Roper enjoyed the event over many years working at a Walmart in Utah and looked forward to taking part for the first time in Payson.
“It’s my favorite day of the year,” she said. “I enjoy helping kids.”
Handing out stockings stuffed with Walmart gifts was new this year because Roper added it.
“It’s something I’ve always done,” she said. “All the kids will end up with a stocking full of stuff. That’s just really important to me. It’s just a little something from Walmart. But that’s always been important to me, too. Even with my kids growing up, the stocking was the biggest part of Christmas for me, so, it’s just always been important.
“This event has always been near and dear to my heart, but I couldn’t do it without my managers and associates.”
The participants were selected after filling out applications, which the GCSO board went through.
“It’s based on the need of the child,” Highstreet said.
Money for the event was raised through donations, fundraisers like Bearded November and Walmart grants.
Highstreet said they’d welcome more volunteers to help more kids next year.
To volunteer, go to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, or visit the Gila County Sheriff’s website and click on community events. They can use volunteers for their other events, as well.
“Next year we’re going to have them sign up through Kim Rush at the constable’s office,” Highstreet said. “We have a rolling volunteer list that we’re using for our community events. The sheriff’s office is ramping up the community events program, so this is one of them. We also have the 2021 Citizens Academy coming up. That’s something that we’re building and implementing. The date is yet to be determined.”
