Kids searched the aisles at the Payson Walmart, crossing items off their lists as they added toys and other products to their shopping carts.
These 45 needy children filled out their lists after they were selected to take part in the annual Shop with a Hero event.
Normally, they couldn’t afford to buy Christmas presents for themselves or their family.
But donations from community members make it possible for kids each year to take part in the event.
This year, 45 kids got to spend $150 each on presents for themselves and their families on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The day started for the kids at Expedition Church, where they were assigned a hero who accompanied them inside for breakfast and a visit by Santa Claus.
They then got to ride in fire trucks and police cars, sirens blaring, in a parade to Walmart.
The first responder heroes make sure the kids stay within their budget as they shop.
More than 10 agencies pitched in to help make the event a success.
“It’s our annual event to get the less fortunate kids in our neighborhoods to shop with first responders, just to give them something that they probably wouldn’t otherwise have for Christmas,” said Gila County Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd.
“It’s a really great event. We love being out here and being with the kids for the day and helping them shop. It’s just really kind of a neat deal.”
GCSO Det. Mark Highstreet coordinates the event in Payson, with another held in Globe.
“We have a pretty decent budget of (about) $7,000 for all the kids this year, so $150 each,” Highstreet said. “That includes this program, as well as giving out bicycles to kids. Santa Claus and the sheriff will be delivering bikes just before Christmas to some other kids that didn’t meet the criteria for our program.”
Most of the money came from community donations and they had money remaining from last year’s Gila County Sheriff’s Office’s Bearded November campaign to add to the funds for this year. That campaign features people and businesses donating money in support of deputies who didn’t shave during the month.
Funds raised from this year’s Bearded November campaign go to the Children of Fallen Police Officers Foundation.
The family of Georgia Burnside donated $982 to this year’s Shop with a Hero, according to Highstreet.
“That really helped,” he said.
Among the agencies helping with the program were (in alphabetical order): Arizona Game and Fish Department, Arizona State Gang Task Force, Department of Child Services, Department of Public Safety, Forest Service, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Hellsgate Fire Department, Payson Fire Department, Payson Police Department, Pine Strawberry Fire Department and Tonto Apache Police Department.
Highstreet said they had about 45 volunteers helping this year.
“That’s the perfect number, exactly what we were seeking,” he said.
The 45 participants were selected after filling out applications, which the GCSO board went through. “It’s based on the need of the child,” Highstreet said.
Payson Walmart Store Manager Amy Taylor simply loves helping with the event.
“For me personally, it’s the best day of the year to work at Walmart,” she said. “Every year, we just get together and really it’s about the kids and it’s just a real good community event for the kids.”
Kids and their heroes enter the garden center. They also exit there after taking their shopping carts full of items to the gift-wrapping table, where volunteers offer free gift wrapping. Walmart donates all the wrapping paper.
Some volunteers wrapping gifts were from the Payson Fire Department, including retired firefighter Gary Vohs and his wife, Diane.
“It’s Christmas,” Gary Vohs said. “You gotta help people who need some help.”
