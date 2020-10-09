Six competitors qualified for the 2021 National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Contest in Weiser, Idaho thanks to their performances in the Arizona State Fiddle Competition in Payson.
That competition was part of the 50th Annual Old Time Fiddle & Acoustic Celebration Sept. 25-27 at Green Valley Park.
Maria McArthur advanced by winning the young adult division. She then beat 12 others to win the overall championship.
Ranelle Dietrich also advanced by winning the junior division. She finished second in the overall championship.
Brie Dietrich won the junior-junior division and finished third overall. Dave Brinkman won the senior division and Rick Commo the adult division.
Aspen Dietrich also qualified for the national event by winning the small fry division.
The nationals are set for June 20-26, 2021.
The Arizona Wildflowers from Casa Grande won the band competition. Payson’s 6 Gal n’ Hat finished second.
Danielle Carter won the trick competition, Macy Kienbaum the fancy fiddle, Ranelle Dietrich the hot bow and Maria McArthur and Maggi Cucitro the twin fiddle.
