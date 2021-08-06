Skateboards and rain don’t mix.
Leaf blowers and towels helped dry out the skateboard park at Rumsey Park on Saturday so that the third annual King of Kings Skateboard Competition could take place.
But those things wouldn’t have made a difference if the rain hadn’t stopped.
So event organizer Remington Stanley asked for help from a higher power.
“We prayed to God and God stopped the rain for us,” Stanley said. “That’s what I believe.”
Some teens from Payson joined several from the Valley for the event, which is run by the nonprofit Church on the Street. Church on the Street (COTS) offers discipleship in a sober living environment for men and women 18 and older not currently working and reaches out to young people in need of it.
Skateboarding is one way they reach young people.
Young people like Stanley was a few years ago.
“I used to skateboard every day,” he said. “I wanted to be sponsored. I wanted to be a pro skateboarder. I wanted to make a living at it. I just didn’t have a lot of resources.
“I lived with my single mom who was kind of poor and just didn’t have any resources. So, my boards would get all busted, my shoes would get all tore up.”
And, like many others, he walked a dangerous path.
“I went to some pretty dark places,” he said.
And he says faith helped him.
“I had to cry out to God for help and he helped me,” Stanley said. “That’s when I learned about Jesus Christ, that he died for us and rose again from the dead and gives us a new life. God comes into our life and directs us if we’ll ask him. So, when I did that, God came into my life in such a way that just blew my mind. In every area of my life, he was helping me and showing me and guiding me and directing me. And I wondered if something would have been different if someone would have come and told me about God’s love and about Jesus when I was younger.
“And that’s how Church on the Street Skateboarding came about. We’re gonna skateboard for Jesus. We’re gonna go to the parks, we’re gonna be there. We’re going to come alongside kids, tell them about God’s plan for their life, help them out with shoes, help them out with boards, help them make videos, help them to get a sponsor, make a living at it, teach skateboarding for a living or go to camps and help out at different camps around the country. That’s the vision for Church on the Street Skateboarding.”
COTS tries to help young people with what they need.
Young people face lots of challenges on the street and Stanley said Church on the Street is trying to help them.
Calvary Chapel is helping Church on the Street, which has a house on Frontier Street in Payson.
“We’re actually hooked up with Calvary Chapel,” Stanley said. “They’re really awesome.
“So, that’s the reason we’re here, because I can let the kids sleep on the floor at our Church on the Street and save a little bit of money on hotel rooms and stuff like that. Plus, there’s an awesome skate park here.
COTS holds an outreach at the Rumsey skate park from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays with skateboarding, hot dogs and Bible study. And they hold the King of Kings once a year.
“We’re not about religion or about the rules, but we are about asking God to come into our life and have him guide and direct us instead of leaning to drugs and alcohol, or even worse things that happen in the parks like sex trafficking and bullying. All kinds of crazy things happen in these kids’ lives. So, it’s about saying, ‘Hey, you don’t have to give in to that stuff, there’s a better way for your life.”
They came up from the Valley in one van this time.
“Sometimes we bring up two vans,” Stanley said. “I’ve got a lot of kids on the team but not everybody is gung-ho about actually going and skating. Whatever the kids’ needs are, we try to meet that. If they want to go to a competition, ‘let’s go.’ If they just want to go to our Saturday outreach and have hot dogs and have a Bible study, ‘let’s go.’
“Scooters, bikes, skateboarding — and everybody has different needs. Some kids need a brand new pair of shoes every month, some need a new board every two weeks. So, we just try to help them wherever we can.
“One thing we do is we cook hot dogs and we have free hot dogs, clothes, just kind of help the kids with whatever they need. A lot of their parents are on welfare and need food or need housing assistance. So I end up mentoring to a lot of their families.”
Anyone wanting to help the organization can visit cotssb.org or cots.com where they can donate.
“You can buy one of our skateboards and if you buy one of our skateboards, we actually donate a skateboard to a kid that needs one,” Stanley said.
