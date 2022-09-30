Nearly a dozen Payson High School students attended the Region 4 SkillsUSA Arizona Leadership Conference at Yavapai Education Building on Sept. 16.
This was the first of what is expected to be an annual event where each section elects regional officers for the 2022-23 school year.
Three PHS students were among the six students elected to the regional office. The trio includes: Clint Romine, president; Kate Hughes, parliamentarian; and Kassidy Cline, reporter. Romine is from the automotive program, while Hughes and Cline are in the PHS construction program.
Region 4 includes: Bagdad High, Kingman, School Valley Academy, Payson and Parker.
There are seven regions across the state.
Others winning Region 4 election were Valley Academy’s Ann Marine Barrett, as vice president; Nicholas Kane, as secretary; and Tristan Black, as treasurer.
Samuel Romine is the PHS automotive instructor. His students joined PHS students from the construction and engineering programs at the conference, which students also ran.
“Not only did the kids participate, but they put it on,” said Samuel Romine.
The Romines moved to Payson from Yuma County about a year ago and Samuel Romine is in his second year as a teacher at PHS.
“I took over as Region 4 SkillsUSA coordinator this year,” Samuel Romine said. “We kind of put this together like what Region 1 does. I was Region 1 coordinator before coming here.”
He said students gave it a good review.
“They got a lot of positive out of it,” Romine said. “Every student I talked to had a good time. And they met a lot of students from other schools. They’re dealing with other students just like them.”
The elected officers will attend regional officer training at the Phoenix Convention Center on Oct. 3. They’ll also help with the leadership conference for officers from across the state the next day at the same site.
The leadership conference was one of a few events the students will participate in this school year.
“We’re going to try to bring people together for at least three events a year,” Romine said.
The next is a “soapbox derby” style race at Payson High School on Dec. 10, possibly starting on the hill at Wilson Dome and continuing down to the high school parking lot.
“All students from the region will attend and build and race gravity-powered cars,” Romine said. “That’ll be more of a fun event more than anything else.”
They’re still working out the details on another event in February.
“We’ll have a region competition for all our different sections (auto, construction, engineering).
Then in February have a region competition for all our different sections,” Romine said. “We don’t have a location yet, but it’ll probably be somewhere in Yavapai (County).”
SkillsUSA can open doors to a career for students.
“It’s all about the kids, getting them involved and excited about something and getting them on a career path,” Romine said. “Every kid is different, but we want to make sure they all have a chance to be productive citizens.”
He said students are capable of great things if they have someone who believes in them.
“If you ask these students to perform and come up to that level, they’ll do it for you if you convince them they’re capable of doing it,” Romine said. “I believe all our students are capable of doing anything they want.”
About SkillsUSA
According to its website, SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. “We help each student excel.”
Skills USA serves more than 300,000 students and instructors annually. The organization has 13,000 school chapters in 54 states and territorial associations. More than 14,500 instructors and administrators are professional members of SkillsUSA.
“SkillsUSA Arizona empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens,” says the website. “SkillsUSA Arizona improves the quality of America’s skilled workforce through a structured program of citizenship, leadership, employability, technical and professional skills training. SkillsUSA Arizona enhances the lives and careers of students, instructors and industry representatives as they strive to be champions at work.”
Visit the state website at AZskillsUSA.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!