I am sitting atop Sunrise Peak, full of potential.
Potential energy, that is: like 1500 feet worth of gravity multiplied by my not inconsiderable mass.
This is a lot of stored up energy. I could give you the formula — but this would require revealing my mass — and I’m not sure we know one another well enough for such a revelation.
Suffice to say, I’m like a loaded cannon with the fuse burning — and a crack in the barrel.
But as any number of YouTube know-it-alls can tell you: Skiing’s just an exercise in physics. Like hitting the moon with a rocket. Pure physics.
I know this should reassure me — E equals mc squared and all that. And at my age, I should feel encouraged to once more be so full of potential energy. But one thing I’ve learned: When you get older — gravity’s not your friend and unrealized potential is close to useless.
Still, here I am — in the perfect sweet spot between storms — atop a groomed run with a view of forever out over the White Mountains on the edge of the Colorado Plateau.
The powder from the week’s storms has been smushed into submission. I don’t do powder. Not if I can help it. I’m an Arizona skier, accustomed to manufactured snow. My lovely wife’s a master skier. She loves powder. And dropping off the edge of cliffs. And hurtling down steep runs right on the edge of a sonic boom.
Last time I tried to follow her on fresh powder — I face planted and cracked a rib.
So now I always wait for those nice people to groom the slopes after a big storm.
Now here I sit: Full of potential energy at almost 11,000 feet.
Briefly, I regret waxing my skis.
More physics here.
Skis these days are made of an exquisitely engineered compound material — carbon and plastics designed to slide smoothly over the snow — cousins to the Teflon coating that keeps eggs from sticking to pans. Blue waxes used in cold conditions keep the sharp little ice crystals from scratching and sticking to the bottom of the ski. The red waxes are instead designed for warmer conditions so skis won’t stick to the film of melted snow that the pressure of your passage creates as you go along. So I stopped by the ski shop and got a wax job. But now I’m thinking that sticking to the snow on the way down might not be such a bad idea.
These are the thoughts that plague me on my first run of the season.
And that’s kind of funny — considering at least one study suggests skiing reduces vulnerability to anxiety disorders by 60%.
I know. This sounds implausible, considering all the ways you can hurt yourself skiing. The study in question involved comparing 200,000 Swedes who participated in long-distance ski races to 200,000 equally healthy people who did not ski. The researchers made some effort to control for underlying health, physical fitness and other factors that might account for the difference. In the course of a decade of follow up surveys, they found 10% of the people in the study were diagnosed with anxiety disorders — with the risk 60% higher among the non-skiers, according to a CNN summary of the results of the study published in the Frontiers of Psychiatry.
So among men, the skiers gained protection from anxiety no matter how long it took them to finish the 50-mile-long race. This suggests that fitness levels didn’t matter. Oddly enough, among the women — those who took longer to finish the race gained greater protection from anxiety than the top finishers. Don’t ask me to explain this: Maybe highly competitive women are so driven that they’re more prone to anxiety. Who knows.
Makes no sense to me, as I stand here on freshly waxed skies on the first run of the season no less than 1,500 vertical feet from the restaurant bar at the base. I can feel the anxiety scraping at the bottom of my composure like pointy, microscopic ice crystals on the underside of my Teflon skis.
“Ready?” says Michele, champing at the bit like a racehorse.
“Oh, yeah,” I say. “Born ready.”
She laughs. Too loud, I think. Like she secretly pities me.
She pushes off gracefully. She picks up speed, converting potential energy to momentum. Even the snow loves her — creating a microscopic layer of water beneath her skis to speed her on her way. She undulates down the slope, following an achingly graceful curve through the clots of skiers.
I launch, pushing off with my poles with a grunt.
Potential transforms instantly into acceleration.
My wax goes to work.
My anxiety spikes as I bear down a snowplowing 8-year-old.
I zip around him with a shift of my weight.
My anxiety spikes again when the zip takes me into soft snow at the edge of the run, but I zag gracefully back onto the groomed run.
Well. Heck. This is fun.
And so it goes, speed building, turns sharpening, anxiety shredding like the wispy clouds above the peak.
I risk a look up to locate Michele.
She’s stopped, down at the bottom of the current slope — looking back up at me.
I sharpen my turns, looking studly and confident.
Maybe it’s true: Skiing really does decrease anxiety.
And because the Lord saith: “Vanity of vanities! All is vanity,” at precisely this point, I catch an edge.
I do an ungainly lurch, waving my poles in a comical panic. Somehow, I come down on both skis, slide into a turn and come to a halt pointed slightly uphill.
Oddly enough, I feel relieved.
Michele is too far away — and wearing goggles — so it is possible to pretend that she’s not laughing.
Moreover, I did not crack a rib.
And besides — I’m only halfway down. I still have potential.
