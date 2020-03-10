The Pine, Tonto Basin and Young school districts all have been growing in the past five years — in sharp contrast to Payson’s slow decline, according to the latest report from the Arizona Auditor General’s Office.
However — unlike larger districts, the growth has cost them money, thanks to the workings of the state’s formula for small schools.
The three K-8 districts all feed into Payson High School and have seen enrollments rise by 10% or 20% in the past five years. They have between 43 and 119 students each.
Overall funding in 2018-19 dropped between 8% and 12% in Pine and Tonto Basin, but increased by 5% in Young. Nonetheless, the three small districts have two to four times as much per-student funding as Payson.
The extra funding seems to go hand in hand with high test scores, despite relatively high poverty rates among families in those communities. Students in Pine and the Tonto Basin have outstripped average state scores by an even wider margin than Payson. The report did not include a summary of scores for Young.
Tonto Basin remains the stand-out performer, with 60% to 80% of its 67 students ranking as proficient in math, English and science, compared to 40-45% of students statewide. Most small rural districts fare even worse than the state average.
The state funding formula for small schools recognizes that they face distinct problems in providing teachers, administrators, classrooms and other facilities for their tiny student populations. In a small district, the principal may double as the superintendent. Even so, that principal’s salary comes from the funding for just 119 students in Pine, while Payson High School has one principal for 800 kids in a district with some 2,200 students.
So the per-student funding in Pine-Strawberry dropped by $2,364 in 2018-19 — a roughly 8% decrease. However, Pine still got $25,865 per student compared to $9,920 in Payson (statewide average is $10,900). Overall, Pine gets nearly three times the state per-student average. The student population has grown 9% in the past five years.
Tonto Basin is down $3,370 per student, a 12% decrease. However, the 67-student district still gets $24,630 per student — about 2.2 times the state average. The student population has grown 19% in the past five years.
In Young, funding actually increased about $1,300 per student, roughly 5%. Young now gets about 3.4 times as much as the average school district on a per-student basis. Enrollment has grown 18% in the past five years.
The biggest advantage those small schools have is a very low student-teacher ratio. Payson’s ratio stands at 20 students per teacher — close to the state average. Young has five students per teacher, Tonto Basis has 10, and Pine has seven.
The Auditor General calculated that about 53% of Payson’s budget goes straight into the classroom — mostly teacher salaries. The smaller districts aren’t much different, with Pine and Tonto Basin both at 51% and Young at 54%.
The smaller districts also pay similar salaries, although the teachers must handle far fewer students. Payson pays on average about $50,400, Young pays $49,000, Tonto Basin pays $55,000, and Pine pays $52,000. Nonetheless, Payson generally has slightly more experienced teachers and fewer teachers in their first three years in the profession.
Here are some of the
key comparisons
between districts:
Administration: Cost per student
Tonto Basin: $5,410
Pine: $4,131
Young: $9,536
Payson: $881
Instruction: Cost per student:
Tonto Basin: $11,891
Pine: $12,623
Young: $17,997
Payson: $4,403
Annual cost per bus rider:
Tonto Basin: $1,981
Pine: $2,675
Young: $936
Payson: $1,727
Square feet of building per child:
Tonto Basin: 252
Pine: 560
Young: 968
Payson: 181
Food service: Cost per meal:
Tonto Basin: $7
Pine: $7.
Young: $7
Payson: $3.26
Percentage of special ed students:
Tonto Basin: 12%
Pine: 18%
Young: 16%
Payson: 14%
