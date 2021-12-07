Christine Smith knew early on what career path to take.
“I have been a longtime public servant, and that is something that’s important to me and it started in the eighth grade,” Payson’s new Parks, Recreation and Tourism interim director said.
“I was involved with community programs in particular, I was helping the elderly with what today is called hoarding. Back then, you didn’t know that term, you just knew that they had a hard time of letting go of things and they lived in conditions that were very poor and sad. We now know it could be a situation because of trauma or mental illness or different things that contributed to those living conditions. So, that was something that was key in my interest in going into public service.”
She said working with the homeless in (soup) kitchens was also an eye-opening experience that stayed with her.
“Seeing the pain and joy mixed when you’re working with the homeless was also very impactful,” she said.
Her school required students to get involved in a program that interested her, and those were her choices.
Those interests eventually led her to a career working for local government. She worked in a variety of roles for the City of Phoenix for 25 years and spent four years working for the City of Goodyear before accepting the interim director position with the Town of Payson on Oct. 18.
“I was very blessed,” Smith said. “I had many careers when I was with (the City of) Phoenix, which you know is a pretty large city and organization. And previous to joining Payson, I worked with the City of Goodyear.”
She and her husband, Mark, have been married almost 38 years with three grown children and one grandson. Two of their children live in the Valley and one in Oregon.
She’s lived in Arizona since the early 1970s, mostly in the Valley. The couple has owned a home in the Payson area for about 20 years and spent time here on a part-time basis until moving here full-time when she started her current role as parks, recreation and tourism’s interim director in October.
“I’m kind of a newbie,” she laughed.
She said she and her husband simply love Payson.
“My husband and I are both outdoors people and we’re always out and about in the forest or wilderness,” she said. “My grandparents used to take care of campgrounds up on the Rim every summer and so we would come up and spend time with them and we originally thought we were going to buy something way up there.
“As they got older, they couldn’t breathe in the high altitude, so they had to come down and come down. So, that’s one of the reasons we ended up looking closer to the Payson area. Even my grandparents love the outdoors. It just seemed to call to us.”
She stepped in to fill the void left by the departure of Courtney Spawn, who accepted a similar role in another state.
Smith said she’s benefited from town staff in her brief time running the department.
“Parks definitely has a great team with a lot of talent, so the town is very fortunate,” she said. “There is a lot going on. We are a little short staffed, so that’s been a challenge, but everybody is stepping up and doing a great job.”
And there’s a lot of work to do.
The town’s Turkey Trot 5K and One-Mile Run/Walk was one of the first of Payson’s many annual events she took part in helping run. Last week, she was at the grand opening of the new bocce court at Rumsey Park.
“I am very excited to be here and be part of the team,” Smith said. “There’s definitely a lot of work to do and hopefully I’ll be able to contribute a lot and bring a lot of value to the town.”
She’s got the right background.
“I didn’t come from one park director role to this one, so I need to give our town manager and the town a chance to evaluate me and likewise and hopefully everything’s going to work out great,” she said.
“Some aspects of parks are new to me. I was in roles such as public works and I took care of a lot of facilities, including park facilities. So, managing park facilities is something I’m very familiar with.
“When it comes to events, I was with the Phoenix Convention Center for about three years, and of course, we had large events at the convention center. So, those are some of the skill sets I bring, and a lot of capital planning. There’s a lot of interest in developing capital plans and maintenance plans for the parks and those are some of my primary areas to focus on.”
She listed resources such as staff and funding as among the biggest challenges she and the town face.
“And just getting it done,” she said. “There’s a lot of expectations out there and we’re going to do everything we can to meet them.”
