Larry Smith edged Tim Ernst in a scorecard playoff to win the 1st Flight in Payson Men’s Golf Association’s Individual Low Net Tournament at Payson Golf Club on Oct. 28.
Both shot 74. Steve Thompson shot 75 to finish third.
Chuck Carrier (65) won the 2nd Flight over runner-up John Calderwood (71) and Art Sipple (72).
Mike Anderson found the cup from 7 feet 1 inch on No. 9 to win the longest putt.
Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Ernst on both No. 8 (3 feet 5 inches) and No. 17 (3-10), Sipple on No. 5 (25-8) and Dennis Schwebs (No. 14, 7-2).
