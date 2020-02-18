Half the cost.
Twice the speed.
What’s not to love?
The Payson school board was loving it when briefed on the district’s new contract with CenturyLink to provide increasingly vital high-speed internet on campus.
“We’ll have speeds twice as fast at half the cost of the current contract,” IT Director Victoria Andrews told the board at the Monday meeting.
And get this — the federal government foots about 80% of the bill through the E-rate program.
“Our price is right now is about $1,400 a month. The new contract will cost about $800 a month,” said Andrews.
Board Chairwoman Joanne Conlin upon looking through the 87-page contract, commented, “That was a lot of work.”
“But it’s worth it,” said Andrews. “Anytime I can get someone to pay 80% of the bill, it’s worth it.”
Andrews has labored to overhaul the district’s use of computers over the past three years, with the district winning recognition as a “Google School,” because of integration of software and hardware into the curriculum. The district has computer labs and Chromebook carts, which can turn any classroom into a computer lab for both prepackaged and improvised lesson plans.
The huge emphasis on standardized testing in recent years has made computer instruction and access ever more important. Students now generally use the district’s 3,500 Chromebooks to take the standardized tests on which school ratings are based. Increasingly, the district also relies on downloaded lessons, curriculum and textbook materials — making it far cheaper and easier to update curriculum. Matching the curriculum to the tests plays a key role in boosting student scores — which holds the key to the difference between an “A” rated school and a “D” rated school.
However, the reliance on computers and the internet also comes at a cost. The district must spend about $300,000 annually to keep its computer system up to date. Increasingly, tech companies quit providing support for computers and equipment three to five years after the purchase, forcing the schools to scramble to keep up.
Moreover, “ransomware” hackers have increasingly locked up computer systems and demanded money to free up those systems — including all the captured data. That’s another reason schools have to remain up to date with software and hardware. Last year, both Flagstaff and Camp Verde schools got hit by ransomware hackers.
The district has relied on supportive federal funding to upgrade its system. Gila County recently won a $17 million state and federal E-rate grant to boost broadband speed and connection to schools and libraries countywide. Most of the money will go to southern Gila County, but the improved connection will benefit Payson, Pine, Young and Tonto Basin schools as well.
The Payson school board last week approved two key E-rate contracts. A $3,000 contract with Logicalis will provide support for the servers and routers that broadcast the wireless signal on each campus. E-rate will kick in another $3,000. The second contract with CenturyLink provides the incoming signal at a cost of $800 per month to the district, which is just 20% of the total cost.
