Editor’s note: Dorothy Jean Strickland, better known as Buckshot Dot, is an Arizona Culturekeeper, entertainer, Payson resident and author of half a dozen books of poetry. She has graciously offered to share her poems with the Roundup’s readers.
Snow! Silently, softly falling snow!
Snow! Calming, cold, comforting snow —
Gently caressing, bringing the blessing
of moisture to earth.
For beast and for man.
Aye, such a great blessing.
Snow! Now lashing and slashing
outside my window. Such wind!
Portent of shoveling, patiently shoving
my shovel along sidewalk and street.
Ice under feet. Work risky, air brisky
making this soul feel suddenly frisky.
This old heart has just skipped a beat.
Snow! Once again gently dancing,
flakes seem to be prancing on air.
A promise of peace, Oh! Let it not cease
’til winter’s soft hush
(despite mushy slush)
hath brought us it’s message of Peace.
“Buckshot Dot”© 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!