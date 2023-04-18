Several soccer coaches asked the Payson School Board recently to convert a playing field at Payson Elementary School into a soccer field so there is more space for high school and middle school teams to practice.
Soccer’s gotten so popular that teams are running out of places to practice in Payson.
The problem has arisen because some 400 kids have joined Payson’s youth soccer league, which now uses the Rumsey Park soccer fields so much that the middle school soccer team can only practice twice a week.
Joylnn Schinstock, a Payson council member and former school board member, raised the issue at the Monday, April 11 school board meeting during the public comment period.
“We’ve always had a great partnership between the town and the school – but we always kind of get the leftovers.
Her daughter now plays soccer at Rim Country Middle School, but the team has to sharply limit its practice times because of the demand for the Rumsey Park fields.
“I was a little disappointed that something has changed in the dynamics. Soccer is the only sport I can think of where it actually has field issues. You would never tell football they can only practice two days a week – soccer feels like the secondary sport. You’re only getting two days where everyone else is getting four.”
She suggested the district turn the PES field into a practice field – and investigate seeking bonds to add a soccer field at the high school.
Billy Spaulding, the boys soccer coach at the high school, agreed.
“We have seen a shift in the partnership and schools when it comes to field usage. Last year, half an hour of practice was taken from us each day – and that adds up. This year, there’s even less time.”
He noted that the PES field is not perfectly level – but that might still offer the best solution.
He added, “the soccer program is the fastest growing sports program we have. We have doubled in size. There are 400 kids playing town soccer. But if the kids get to Rim Country Middle School and they’re only practicing two days a week, they’re not going to be excited about soccer anymore.”
Payson has been scrambling to accommodate a steady rise in its playing fields, including both its growing youth sports leagues and use for tournaments.
The MHA Foundation has added state-of-the-art playing fields to its new Granite Dells Park, but the park remains unfinished and construction continues. MHA Foundation has already agreed to host town soccer league practices on its combination soccer/football field with its artificial turf and bleachers.
MHA Foundation President Kenny Evans said the group’s also open to working something out with the school district when the park’s finished.
