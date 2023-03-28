Every time she sees a check from the power company, Payson Unified School District Superintendent Linda Gibson can’t help but smile.
“We usually receive a check from $50 to $100,” Gibson wrote in an email to the Roundup.
She said the school signed a contract with a guaranteed savings of 5% on its energy bill with the instillation of rows of solar panels covering two different parking areas at Payson High School. Gibson said the panels were installed sometime prior to 2011, but didn’t have the year they were put in.
The savings in the cost of energy is the good part of the story.
The panels provide shade for vehicles in both the school’s main parking lot as well as the one at Wilson Dome. Officials just wish the panels didn’t get hit by buses so often.
The sixth incident since 2018 happened on Jan. 27, when a Holbrook assistant wrestling coach driving the Roadrunners to the Tim Van Horn Wrestling Invitational in a school activities van struck a section of the panels in the dome parking lot with an activities van/short bus. The accident has left several parking spaces unavailable until repairs are finished.
In a story that appeared in the Jan. 31 Roundup, we reported a PHS staff member said it was the third time a van/bus it had happened.
Gibson reached out to the Roundup in response to the story, seeking to correct some inaccuracies in the story, including the number of times a vehicle has struck the panels.
“Historically we have had solar panels in both parking lots at PHS damaged on numerous occasions by other districts and once by our own employee,” Gibson wrote in an email.
Signs clearly warn drivers of buses not to enter the parking lot, but to park in the bus parking area next to the road where no solar panels exist.
But, if they ignore or somehow don’t notice the signs, they could very well strike a panel with the vehicle. Gibson said the panels can’t be raised as some people on social media wondered about.
“I cannot say what the conversation was when installed, but can say that PUSD has felt the burden of their height regardless of signage,” Gibson wrote.
She said part of the reason for the many accidents is a lack of experience by some drivers of the activities vans/short buses.
“Most short bus drivers do not drive these types of vehicles on a regular basis and have little awareness of the vehicle’s height and width while driving,” Gibson wrote.
She said most see the sign prohibiting buses, but enter the restricted area with the intention of turning around and parking in the correct area.
“Drivers often see signs directing them where to park, however they make the decision to drive through knowing that they are not parking and this is when damage occurs,” Gibson said.
The superintendent also said PUSD doesn’t have to pay to repair or replace the panels or the structure supporting it, which the earlier story didn’t mention.
The earlier story quoted a PHS staff member as saying the cost of the damaged panel was $80,000 and the cost to repair it was $70,000, so it was totaled.
“There is no financial cost with this occurrence,” Gibson said. “However, there is a manpower (getting the company involved to fix) cost to address the panels being fixed. The financial cost falls to the district that had the accident and The Trust (insurance company). In this case, Holbrook, had to file a claim and pay a deductible to The Trust as well as the need to replace the vehicle if deemed totaled. PUSD had no deductible costs in this case.”
The vehicle is one of many of the small white activity buses most teams used to get to the tournament. Holbrook had two of the buses parked in the proper bus parking area next to the road outside Wilson Dome.
But it took an accident for Holbrook’s assistant wrestling coach to learn the hard way not to try to either park or turn around in the area. The bus he drove suffered extensive damage to the right side of the roof, where it struck the panel.
Gibson also cleared up the status of the repair.
“The damage has been assessed and the time frame to fix when all materials are in is in the works,” Gibson wrote in the email.
She said she can’t be sure when the parking spaces under the damaged panels will re-open.
“It depends on these days of time frame as the supply chain is still affecting construction in all areas,” she wrote.
Gibson said the district is changing how it handles events at Wilson Dome, including adding staff.
“Additional signage, as well as manpower when events are taking place to direct and watch for drivers to come in,” Gibson said.
When asked if some kind of height barrier entering the parking lot would solve the problem, Gibson said, “Unfortunately, no because we do have garbage truck drivers and have had concrete truck drivers that enter these areas who are skilled and aware of their vehicles that would not fit under a barrier,” she responded.
“We have added additional signage each time, and we have given explicit instructions to other districts coming in our directions as well,” Gibson wrote. “Each time there is more education and awareness to provide and new ideas to help in preventing this from occurring again.”
She said the cost to the district is the time school employees spend on the issue.
“Time has been taken away from other tasks to meet with contractors to fix the panels,” Gibson said. “Time has been taken away to contact the company who does the repairs. Time is taken away from other tasks to tape off ... etc.”
