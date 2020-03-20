The leadership of several local churches says they are planning alternative services because of concerns about the coronavirus.
Local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are planning on conducting home visits to members on Sunday, March 22.
Mountain Bible Church has canceled its events, but services will be live streamed until further notice at 9 a.m. Sundays on https://www.facebook.com/MBCPayson/.
Activities in Episcopal churches will not take place until April 8 at the earliest, according to leadership.
Check with your local church to find out its plans for the coming weeks.
