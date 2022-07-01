As the monsoon takes hold, forests throughout northern Arizona are lifting fire restrictions.
The Coconino and Kaibab national forests this week followed the lead of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in lifting restrictions — with the July 4 weekend looming.
The Tonto and Prescott national forests are expected to follow suit in a week if the monsoon pattern holds.
“Our partners at Tonto National Forest have informed us that the TNF (Tonto National Forest) will remain in stage 2 fire restrictions for at least one more week,” wrote the Payson Fire Department on their Facebook page Wednesday.
That’s solid cause for celebration, given the hot dry winds, red flag weather conditions and bone-dry forest fuels that have plagued the region in recent weeks. Nonetheless, Arizona had only a handful of serious wildfires, which burned about 100,000 acres. By contrast, New Mexico this year suffered its worst fire season on record — with more than 600,000 acres burned.
The improved fire conditions and the ongoing heat in the low desert areas could lure big crowds to the high country over the long holiday weekend. The soaring cost of gasoline could make the crowds even worse — with Valley residents opting for the nearby relief of Rim Country and the White Mountains instead of a longer drive. Some big Valley cities have also canceled their fireworks shows mostly due to supply chain problems in getting enough fireworks.
So heave a sigh of relief for the sputtering fire season — and find a place to hide from the crowds.
But don’t put off preparing for wildfires
That’s because the long-range forecast calls for a rare, third, dry, warm La Niña winter in a row. That will likely mean another year of drought, declining runoff, empty reservoirs and water rationing going into next year.
But let us dwell on the good news for the moment.
A week of intermittent thunderstorms has worked wonders on forest fuels, according to a report to the Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week.
In early to late June, fuel dryness was way above the long-term average — and only a little below record dry condition for that date in Lakeside, Heber and Alpine. But once the rains started, the thirsty fuels soaked up water — ending up well below the long-term average this week in all three locations.
The drought has eased — especially compared to the same time last year. Currently, Gila County and southern Navajo and Apache counties are mostly in “moderate drought.” Northern Navajo and Apache counties are in either severe or extreme drought. Western Arizona’s mostly in extreme to exceptional drought.
By contrast, much of California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and western Texas remain in extreme to exceptional drought.
The early onset of the monsoon has boosted the flows in the Salt River to 109% of normal and the flows in the Verde River to 141% of normal.
Water withdrawals are starting to take their toll on Roosevelt Lake, now at 66% of capacity. But that’s still dramatically better than Lake Mead and Lake Powell — both down to about 25% of capacity and on the brink of another even more severe round of water rationing.
SRP’s C.C. Cragin has declined to 53% full. That’s still good news for Payson, which has invested $54 million in a pipeline system to take delivery of 3,000 acre-feet annually from the reservoir.
The National Weather Service says odds favor a wetter than normal monsoon in southern Arizona. In northern Arizona, we enjoy a two-in-three chance of a normal to above-normal monsoon — although even if we get a lot of rain, temperatures will likely remain above normal.
The NWS also predicts a 60% chance that we’ll suffer our third La Niña winter in a row — which has happened only twice before in the past 70 years. The La Niña conditions could persist well into 2023, according to the forecast issued in June.
A La Niña winter increases the odds of a dry winter in the Southwest and all kinds of problems elsewhere — including drought and wildfires in Australia and Africa and hurricanes in the Atlantic. La Niña is caused when trade winds blowing east to west along the equator get stronger — shifting warm water to the west and cooling the eastern Pacific. It’s the counterpoint to El Niño events, when those trade winds weaken or reverse direction. El Niño conditions often result in more rainfall and winter snow pack in the Southwest.
Normally, either La Niña or El Niño conditions develop every two to seven years — with neutral years in between. Climate scientists are still trying to understand the impact of gradual global warming on that pattern.
Most climate models agree the extra energy pumped into the atmosphere by heat-trapping pollutants will disrupt long-established patterns — probably producing both deeper droughts and more floods. Some climate models have predicted an overall increase in El Niño years. So an observed increase in La Niña years has prompted scientists to revisit their climate models, according to a summary of the research in the scientific journal Nature.
Both El Niño and La Niña events have become more frequent and more severe since 1950s than they were in previous centuries, according to the most recent report by the International Panel on Climate Change.
A study published on June 6 in Nature Climate Change presented a climate model attempting to tease out the impact of the ongoing melting of the Greenland ice sheet on ocean currents in the Atlantic. Glaciers on the edge of the massive ice sheet have retreated about 3 kilometers since 2000. One recent measurement found runoff has increased 14% over the long-term average — which dumps an extra 500 billion tons of cold, fresh water into the oceans annually.
The model suggested the flush of cold, fresh water into the complicated interplay of ocean currents could end up leaving excess heat in the tropical South Atlantic. This could trigger air pressure changes that could affect the trade winds — and therefore the interplay of La Niña and El Niño conditions.
So while the scientists try to figure out what’s going on — enjoy the monsoon.
Firewise the yard.
Keep your Go bag packed.
Pray for the best.
And maybe hold off buying a season ski pass for this winter.
