Looking for new ways to engage your kids while they’re home?
Invite them to help answer your family’s 2020 Census – which can be completed online, for the first time in U.S. history. Or, if you already completed your household census, revisit the census website and explore the wide variety of downloadable lessons and interactive games, songs, videos and activities for teachers, parents and kids to learn about the once-every-10-years nationwide count.
“There are so many activities, and they were designed by teachers for use in the classroom and also can be used by parents with their kids at home,” said Elaine Votruba, a Pine resident — and Public Services Librarian for the Gila County Library District. As part of Gila County’s Complete Count Committee, she also leads local efforts to promote census awareness.
“They are sorted for different grade levels and different subjects. For example, one activity is called ‘Lets Count,’ where a parent or babysitter can creatively get kids to conduct their own mini-census by counting objects around one room in the house. Follow the simple instructions online and kids should learn to use a basic data table to organize information, and to analyze and make comparisons with the data they collect. Parents will find this is ideal for kindergartners and first graders, and an easy way to occupy 30-45 minutes of time.”
An estimated 5% of kids under the age of 5 weren’t counted in the 2010 Census. That’s about 1 million young children, the highest of any age group.
How do kids get missed? Some children split time between two homes: staying with another family or a grandparent.
The Census counts everyone where they live and sleep most of the time, even if the living arrangement is temporary or the parents of the child do not live there.
Participation in the census helps determine $675 billion in local funding for programs such as food stamps (also called the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP), the National School Lunch Program, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
When children are missed in the census, these programs miss out on funding that is based on the number of children counted. The form usually takes less than 10 minutes to fill out and can be done online or over the phone, in addition to mailing it back.
And if the child is a newborn, parents should include babies on census forms, even if they are still in the hospital on April 1.
Learn more at 2020census.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!