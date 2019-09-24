Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country holds its 16th Annual Radiothon at Chapman Auto Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3 with KRIM.
Soroptimist members are very excited this year to be offering many prizes to donors, including grand prizes of overnight stays, dinners, massages and much more. Every $50 donation will get a ticket to enter the drawing for the grand prizes. There are also opportunities to win additional raffle prizes.
Free food will also be available, provided by BoSa Donuts, Safeway, Pizza Hut, Subway on 260, Dunkin’ Donuts and Walgreens.
Soroptimist of Zane Grey Country works to better the lives of women who are struggling economically with resources to further their education to improve their lives and the lives of their families. Also, Soroptimist offers career education workshops and awards for community service for high school girls.
Soroptimist membership is open to any woman who wishes to belong to a service club working to help women. All funds raised stay locally helping women and girls in Payson. This is a free event open to everyone.
For more information, call President Maureen Focht at 928-474-3459.
