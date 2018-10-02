Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country presents the 15th Annual Radiothon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 11 at KMOG 1420AM/103.3FM, 500 E. Tyler Parkway.
KMOG has supported the annual fundraiser for Soroptimist for the last 15 years. This year’s event is in the KMOG parking lot, with additional parking made available by member Leilani at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, directly across from KMOG.
Local personalities will talk about the mission of Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country on air periodically during the Radiothon. Individuals and businesses pledging $50 or more will be announced on air, with their permission.
Over the last 14 years Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country has provided more than $140,000 to the community through proceeds from the Radiothon. It has given funds for the Rim Country Literacy program, the Women’s Wellness Forum and to the Time Out Shelter.
Last year, thanks to the community donations, Soroptimist made a difference in the lives of more than 400 women and girls in Rim Country.
Soroptimist International is a volunteer organization for any woman who wishes to work to improve the lives of women and girls in the community and throughout the world. For almost 100 years Soroptimist International has helped disadvantaged women and girls better their lives. International organizations, such as the Gates and Clinton foundations realize that investing in education for more women around the world can be the single most effective anti-poverty intervention. Education gives women opportunity and choice. They are less likely to live in poverty, less vulnerable to sex trafficking, more empowered to leave a violent situation and raise stronger, healthier families.
Everyone is invited to stop by KMOG between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to make a donation and enjoy refreshments donated by Subway, Pizza Hut, Dunkin Donuts, Walgreens and Safeway. For details call Carol Blann at 928-472-8755.
