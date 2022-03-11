They couldn’t just flip the no-vacancy sign on like a motel.
Banner Payson Medical Center’s door never closed, even during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At one point we were beyond our license capacity and that’s (with) state approval,” said Hoyt Skabelund, Banner Payson Medical Center’s chief executive officer. “The ICU was often beyond its license capacity. I’ve never seen anything like this in 25 years of health care that I’ve been a part of.”
Hospitals were ground zero for the COVID-19 pandemic that killed about 950,000 people across the United States.
But the situation has improved dramatically in the last few months and the mask Skabelund wore on Saturday couldn’t conceal his joy as Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country members presented Banner Payson Medical Center with a dozen baskets stuffed full of treats during their annual Saturday of Service tribute.
“(Hospital officials) told us they have 12 departments, so we packed up a basket full of snacks for 12 departments,” said Jean Oliver, Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country president. “If they fight over them or steal from each other, that’s their problem,” she said with a laugh.
Oliver was glad to get the chance to let everyone at the hospital know they’re appreciated.
“We have done it more often for the fire (fighters), the police (officers), the EMTs and we don’t always remember that the hospital is 24/7, too,” she said. “You know, they’re always working. And housekeeping is just as important as nursing. So, we want to make sure that we try every year to include some special group.”
She marveled at the dedication the Banner Payson Medical Center workers have to have in the most difficult of circumstances.
“How long have these essential workers been doing this for us, never mind COVID, which has been going on for years,” Oliver asked. “They were here long before that.”
Skabelund appreciated the gesture.
“We are humbled to receive such an amazing gift for our front-line staff who truly have sacrificed an awful lot the last two years,” he said.
“Many of our staff are mothers and some young fathers who, their families, their spouses, their significant others who have had to provide babysitting on the fly so people could work extra shifts.
“It was a scary thing, initially. Now we know a lot about COVID and we’re glad that it’s nearly subsided and we’re looking forward to a day when we don’t mask in hospitals.”
He said the gift baskets, which included snacks and a poem by longtime Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country member Inga Chouinard, are treasured.
“The gratitude the community has shown us nearly brings you to tears,” Skabelund said. “We’re grateful and honored to serve Rim Country residents in a continuing way.”
He said he’s proud of the way the staff survived a pandemic that presented challenges nobody’s dealt with before.
“I never felt that the staff here ever were on the edge of giving up,” Skabelund said. “They were always resilient.
“Often what got hard was the physical draining, the emotional draining. We had many patients across this country die from COVID, complicated by maybe existing conditions. We don’t see that level of death. So that was the emotional strain that created. And then the strain of extra hours, the physical strain. Masking, wearing gowns in each room you entered, the staff were impeccable in protecting themselves so they could care for patients.”
He said everyone is stronger because of what they went through. “We’ll be different as a result,” Skabelund said. “I think we’re about ready for anything. It feels like now. And those who’ve stayed with us, I think, will stay a long time with us on our team.” He hopes this gesture helps bring a community that might have been divided back together.
“So, this gratitude is a chance for healing,” Skabelund said. “There became the controversy of vaccination and the communities became divided. So, to be given thanks in gracious ways like this is reassuring and I think it’s healing for staff.
“We don’t pick sides. We’re simply trying to save lives and treat as many patients in Rim Country as we possibly can. We’ve done that. We never turned a patient away. We’re proud of that. And we believe that we’ve provided some of the best care in the world — that’s part of Banner Health’s mission.”
Chief Nursing Officer Lura Ryden joined him for a photo as the Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country delivered a dozen baskets filled with snacks for each of the hospital’s departments.
“She and Dr. Cynthia Booth, our chief medical officer, the two of them, have done unbelievable in leading the staff and physicians and providers through this,” Skabelund said.
“This is a great day to bring these gifts because it can be truly enjoyed because it’s a new day,” Skabelund said. “Thanks to the vaccine, thanks to Omicron, being less virulent is helpful. So those who chose not to be vaccinated have probably had it by now. So, we’re getting closer to that herd immunity that everyone’s talking about.
“We’re grateful for the recognition and Lura Ryden and I are gonna take these treats to each department right now.”
“We raise funds to give back to the community,” said longtime Soroptimist member Inga Chouinard. “And our focus is on the betterment of women through education.”
The Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country was formed 47 years ago.
“Our club started here in 1975, but the international club just celebrated its 100th birthday,” Oliver said. “It started in Oakland, Calif. in October 1921. And we’re doing a lot of things this month because March is National Women’s History Month.
“Each year our club, along with other clubs in the region, have on the first Saturday in March, our Saturday of Service.”
