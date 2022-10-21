They’ll swim for gold, silver and bronze medals in Saturday’s state meet.
But it’s about more than medals for the Payson Special Olympic swimmers during the state meet in Surprise.
Just being part of the team is what really matters to them. And that’s clear by the 16 swimmers on the team. It’s the most they’ve had in at least three years. The 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19 limitations. A dozen returned to the pool last year, as some stayed away because of COVID-19 concerns.
Now, they’re back practicing with their friends once a week at Tonto Apache Pool. It was difficult for them in 2020.
“This is their social event for many of them and their athletic event,” said coach Becky Derwort. “So for them not to be able to see their friends and get out and be physical, was very challenging for many of them. They really missed their friends.”
And she missed them.
“I was very excited,” Derwort said of last season. “I appreciated not having the commitment but when I went back to practice and was with them I truly missed being with them and their attitudes. I just felt so good about being back with them.
“I get as much from what I see at Special Olympics — the positivity, the teamwork, the support they give each other. They’re giving back more to me than what I give to them.”
The team includes: Jordan Adams, Michael Allison, Amber Baca, Adriana Barnes, Gary Bonn, David Frohme, Larry Graham, Melody Hurwitz, Liam Ingram, Jacqueline Karrys, Tim Meeske, Becky Radimaker, John Sexton, Madison Thrower, Jon Varner and Logan Wright.
Mike McCannon and Lucy Karrys are the assistant coaches.
There are also two unified partners (individuals without intellectual disabilities) who train and compete as a teammate alongside Special Olympics athletes. According to the Special Olympics website (specialolympics.org), Special Olympics is dedicated to promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences.
“It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding,” says a statement on the site.
Derwort benefited from a Michael Phelps Foundation training session.
“Their philosophy is, I am safe, I am fun, I am fast, I am healthy and I am successful,” Derwort said. “So, I tried to build on all those five components for them to be well-rounded and set personal goals.”
Like runners trying to top their previous best times in races, swimmers go out each race attempting new personal records. Sometimes that leads to a medal.
Sometimes it doesn’t.
But it always leads to being active with their friends.
And that’s a gold-medal winning formula for all.
