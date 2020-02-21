Let’s try this again.
A year after a snowstorm forced the cancellation of last year’s Special Olympics Arizona Mountain Area Basketball Tournament in Payson, Special Olympics Payson will attempt to host the event on Saturday.
Special Olympics Payson Delegation Head Becky Derwort said 235 athletes, coaches and unified partners from Flagstaff, Prescott, Verde Valley, Snowflake and other northern areas of the state, will converge on Payson for the biggest Special Olympics tournament/meet Payson has ever hosted.
“I’m excited because I believe the Payson community is supportive and I believe we can do a really good job of hosting it,” she said.
She said volunteers, the Payson Police Department, emergency medical technicians, the Payson High varsity boys basketball team, the Payson High cheerleaders, the mayor and others are stepping up to make sure the event runs as smoothly as possible.
“We’ve never had the opportunity to host, so this shows just how our community feels about Special Olympics,” Derwort said. “It’s usually held in Flagstaff, Prescott or Sedona, so for us to have other teams traveling here, I’m just really proud of our community.”
Derwort said hosting for the first time makes it a learning experience. She expects Payson to host these Mountain Area tournaments or meets again.
“I think we’ll do a really good job,” she said. “And if we don’t, we’ll get better.”
The event is free to the public and Derwort hopes to see lots of people in the stands.
“I would like spectators to come and watch the first real home event for these Payson athletes,” she said. “They are very proud of their team and their accomplishments.”
She said these athletes are as competitive as anyone.
“Basketball is Payson’s first team sport and it’s brought about challenges of how to work together,” she said. “It’s not like bowling or track and field. “They have good sportsmanship for the most part, but when you put them in a situation where it gets a little aggressive, they’re very competitive.”
Action takes place in the Payson High School gymnasium and the Rim Country Middle School gym. Athletes check in at 9 a.m. with the Opening Ceremony set for 9:30 in the PHS gym.
The tournament features 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 basketball games and a skills competition for individuals.
Payson features 32 athletes and partners on six 3-on-3 teams and several individuals who’ll compete in the skills competition.
Payson has three traditional 3-on-3 teams with athletes ages 22 and older.
Payson also has three unified teams, two in the 8-15 age bracket and one consisting of 16-21-year-olds.
Unified teams feature a combination of Special Olympians and people without a disability. For all of Payson’s 3-on-3 teams, that means two Special Olympians with another person, usually one of the athlete’s siblings.
“Unified is a new program where you have your traditional Special Olympics athlete and a partner without a disability,” Derwort said. “It’s siblings in this case. It’s a real big movement in Special Olympics as far as inclusion to provide mentors and partners for team building.”
The top three teams and individuals in the skills competition will compete for gold, silver and bronze medals, with those finishing fourth and lower receiving ribbons.
Teams compete in divisions based on age and skill level.
Derwort thanked Buffalo Bar & Grill owner Mike McCannon, who is also a Payson coach, for stepping up to provide lunch for all the teams and volunteers.
