They marched proudly down the Beeline, waving at folks gathered on the sidewalks.
Payson Special Olympics track and field athletes heading to the state meet in Glendale basked in the glory as they took part in the first Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Parade in three years on Wednesday morning, May 4.
COVID-19 concerns led to the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 parades, along with the track seasons. Health concerns reduced the number of participants marching for the first time since 2019, but didn’t prevent the community coming out to show its support for the 19 athletes who spent two months practicing for the May 5-7 state meet at Raymond S. Kellis High School.
The Payson Police Department, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Hellsgate Fire Department and Payson Fire Department were among those taking part.
“Law enforcement has embraced and loves to support Special Olympics,” said Payson Police Chief Ronald J. Tischer.
“So, we’re just here in support of the athletes going down to the state games and we’re gonna keep them safe as they go down to Phoenix and give them a good send-off.”
The chief said this is one of the annual events he and his officers look forward to.
“Sometimes the police officers get more out of it because they’re with people that really enjoy them,” Tischer said. “And we like being around the athletes and showing our support for them. So, it’s a fantastic day for us.”
And he hopes to see the parade continue to grow.
“This event hasn’t taken place in the last couple of years because of COVID and now we’re trying to get things rolling again and get more people organized between us, the sheriff’s department, the fire departments,” he said. “We want to keep building this to make it bigger and better each year from here on out.”
Payson Special Olympics Track and Field Coach Ruby Lane said she’s so glad to see the parade return.
“It’s my favorite thing for Special Olympics,” Lane said as an athlete walked up, said “hi’” and hugged her. “This is one of the reasons why.”
She thanked those in law enforcement and said Karen Baltz with the sheriff’s department is one of the key people helping to make sure the event takes place.
“She’s been doing it for a lot of years and she’s been huge,” Lane said. “She got it organized and we’ve got lots of law enforcement here. Those law enforcement people raise hundreds of thousands of dollars (nationally) for Special Olympics every year.”
Traditionally, law enforcement cyclists transport the torch to Payson from Heber and pass it off. Then, Payson law enforcement personnel bike it down to another group waiting at the State Route 87 and 188 intersection and those cyclists take it to the Valley, where others cycle it to the track at the state meet and light the cauldron. But Lane wasn’t sure that would happen this year as they tried to get things back up and going again after two years without the parade.
“I don’t know if they’re doing that this year,” she said. “Some things are still getting reorganized.”
The Payson Special Olympians used to leave for the state meet right after the parade. But this year they were planning to depart the next day on May 5 ahead of the few first events happening later that day. The opening ceremony was Friday, May 6 and the state meet wrapped up on Saturday, May 7.
Anticipation for the event thrilled athletes as they gathered at Chapman Auto Center for the march to the Western Village on the south end of town.
“Oh yeah, they’re excited,” Lane said.
They sent 32 athletes to the state meet in 2019, so the 19 this year is a significant drop. Lane said Payson isn’t unique, and she expected most local Special Olympics organizations to send fewer athletes to the state meet.
All Payson athletes who took part in the area meet in Sedona on April 23 were eligible to compete in the state meet.
Lane said it’s probably good that there would be fewer participants in this year’s state meet after the cancellation of the past two.
“It’s going to be a smaller group, which is good to get it started again,” she said.
David Frohme is one of the Payson Special Olympians who took the track season off this year after helping his team win gold in the recent state basketball tournament.
But he joined in the parade to show his support.
“I am so happy that the COVID emergency is done, finished,” Frohme said. “It’s time to move on with life. I’m going to be with my friends here and wish the track and field team all of luck. Bring home the gold!”
Members from the Veterans Heritage Project took part, waving their colorful flags during the parade.
And three members of the PHS cheer team — junior Alex Gordon and freshmen Kate Hughes and Sabrina Burlando — also participated.
“We’re here just to support our community and bring up everyone’s spirit and give these fine people a little rah-rah,” Gordon said. “We’re pretty excited to be part of it.”
Special olympics is a good thing for disabled children, but has become so big that it has crippled youth sports by siphoning off important sponsorships. When was the last time anyone went to a little league game or other youth sport event? Or even considered a "special" parade for one?
