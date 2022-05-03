The annual Payson Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Parade is set for 9 a.m., Wednesday, May 4. Athletes and walkers meet at 8 a.m. at Chapman Auto Center.

The parade begins at 9, heading south down the Beeline Highway from Chapman to the Western Village on the south end of town.

Come on out and watch the parade and cheer on these athletes as they head to the state track meet in Glendale May 5-7. Anyone who wants to join in and walk with the athletes is welcome.

