Deb and Dan Nordquist were leaving Payson Little League tryouts on Saturday morning with their granddaughter, Marily.
And they were thrilled to see Payson United Methodist Church was there with its Sports Shoe Ministry.
The program that started 10 years ago gives free baseball/softball and soccer cleats to kids in Payson.
Marily, 6, walked away with a pair of shoes.
“Marily came to try out for the coach-pitch softball,” Deb Nordquist said. “She did great and she needed cleats because she passed hers down to her brother and she got these for free.”
They’d likely have bought some shoes if not for the program.
“It’s a total delight, a total surprise,” Deb Nordquist said. “She already had her tryout and she didn’t have proper shoes, so this is perfect. I think that’s awesome. They’re watchin’ out for the youngins and it’s great.”
Athletic shoes can be expensive. And the money parents shell out for them can seem like money thrown away as a child grows so quickly the shoes don’t fit for more than one season.
So, in 2012, Larry and Joyce Kennedy started the Payson United Methodist Church Sports Shoe Ministry with the assistance of Javier Olivares, who was the church’s pastor at the time.
They hatched the idea of starting a program after talking to their former pastor who was coaching his son’s soccer team.
“These kids go through these shoes in no time at all,” Larry Kennedy said in a story that ran in the Roundup in 2015.
“A lot of times, they’ll even grow out of them during a season. And because they go through them so quickly and there is very little wear on them, we thought, why couldn’t we start a program where we could clean up the shoes, and sanitize them and get them back as close to new as possible and then pass them on to other kids that can’t afford them or that really need them.”
The program takes donated shoes with rubber or plastic cleats, cleans and sanitizes them and gives them to children in need of cleats to play baseball, softball and soccer.
Some members of the community donate money to the program.
They coordinate the program with the Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
Tom Herbolsheimer and others from the church were at Rumsey Park handing out shoes on Saturday.
“We provide free soccer shoes and baseball shoes to parks and rec and Little League and to any of the kids in town,” Herbolsheimer said. “When they outgrow them, they turn them in to us and we’ll wash them, sanitize them and recycle them.
“The kids grow so fast. It provides free shoes to the kids while they’re growing up.”
Parents and grandparents couldn’t miss the display of approximately 100 pairs of cleats as they walked in for the Little League tryouts.
“(Today is great because) they see us and if they haven’t already bought shoes then we can help them,” Herbolsheimer said.
They’ll be at soccer practices when those start.
“We’re pretty well known with the soccer program because of the parks and rec,” Herbolsheimer said. “In fact, we’re in need of a lot of soccer shoes.
“We’ll be doing spring soccer pretty soon. We need a lot of soccer shoes. We try to be at their practices (early). Usually we’re at (the parks and rec office at) Green Valley Park because they practice all over town.”
It’s been more difficult to set up in one location for soccer shoe giveaways since the pandemic started two years ago.
“When COVID (-19) first started we were setting it up over here (at the Rumsey Park south soccer field) and that was ideal because everybody came to one spot,” Herbolsheimer said. “But now they register at parks and rec and I think they’re tying to collect shoes for us if people bring them.”
The shoes aren’t just for those who can’t afford new ones.
“Even if you can afford shoes, it doesn’t matter,” Herbolsheimer said. “There’s no obligation. It’s just a mission that our church does. We’ve all had kids and we know what it’s like to provide shoes for them for sports and it gets expensive. We always say, if you feed ‘em, they grow.”
They buy new shoes to give away when possible.
People can drop off sports shoes or cash donations for the program at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. any time of year from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday. For more information call 928-474-0485.
