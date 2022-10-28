A scene from “One Mad Night” at PHS Auditorium on Oct. 22. Madison Plante as Lucille Marcy, who pretends to be crazy so she can escape, and Evian Hurtado as Don Cutter, who is surprised at Lucille’s scream.
Will John Alden find his Indians, Priscilla Alden finish her blanket, Lady Macbeth find her Romeo and Mr. Hyde find the perfect victim?
Those were just some questions answered in the Longhorn Theatre Company’s fall play “One Mad Night” at the Payson High School Auditorium for three performances Oct. 20-22.
Other questions answered included what does the housekeeper know that nobody else knows and what about the new guy?
The audience had fun learning the answers.
“One Mad Night” is a mystery farce written by James Reach filled with historical characters, strange screams and lots of luggage.
“I searched and searched for a fall play that had a wide variety of characters in funny situations with a cast of about 14 people,” said PHS Theatre Director Kathy Siler in the program’s director’s notes.
“I found this one in a box of old scripts. Mr. Siler did this show in Coolidge many years ago. After reading it and sharing it with my kids, we all agreed that this would be a fun show to do.”
Siler thanked parents of students who participated.
“Thank you to the drama families who rearranged their schedule so their students could participate in this project.”
She’s thrilled to see students get a chance to perform for audiences.
“Theatre makes people whole,” she wrote. “It helps us express our humanity and teaches us collaboration, tolerance, insight. They are very important to children — and to all of us.”
The performances were dedicated to the “memory and wisdom of John L. Siler, who had the vision of teenagers learning and practicing theatre in their own, quality theatrical space,” Kathy Siler wrote in the program.
“As a Coolidge High School English teacher in the early 1970s, he pursued an after school drama club, a thespian troupe and the building of an auditorium for the school and the community. He did all of this again in Payson in the late 1980s. His memory lives on through thousands of teens who have better lives because they knew Mr. Siler. He had a favorite catchphrase: ‘The Ripple Effect.’
“Now it’s your turn to go out and affect others for good.”
The cast
The cast included Evian Hurtado (Don Cutter), Emma Feliz (Wing), Addy Ball (Priscilla), Cameron Matthews (Lady Macbeth), Dustin Brown (John Alden), Asher Broberg (Mr. Hyde), Cody Hawley (Dr. Bunn), Madison Plante (Lucille Marcy), SeaAnna Broberg (Mrs. Kluck), Rya Platt (Gertrude Finch), Madds Greene (Mrs. T. Ashington Finch), Roshanah Rodriguez (Depression), Sara Odegaard (Artimeus Burke) and Seth Weigand (Danny Siletto).
Technical crew
The technical crew included: Cardin Meyn (stage manager), Lili McClellan (assistant stage manager), sixth period theatre production (set), Mr. David Smith and Kar Bingden (lights), Jake Skehan (soundboard), Faith Martin (costume manager), Emma Feliz and Asher Broberg (prop crew), cast members (makeup and hair), Mr. Rod Hepburn (video), Khatt Perez-Ferrell (house manager), Winnie Paine (box office manager) and Kayden Cluff (concessions manager).
Haunted house Nov. 5-6
Classic horror movies is the theme as the Longhorn Theatre Company puts on a PHS Haunted House from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 5-6. The guided walk through the PHS Auditorium is a benefit for the local food bank.
Tickets are available at the door for $3 cash or $2 and a can of food.
