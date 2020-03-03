Ah. Spring is in the air.
Like, really, really in the air.
On average, spring’s coming earlier and hotter in Arizona than it did 50 years ago — with a 3-degree rise in average spring temperatures in Flagstaff, a 5-degree increase in Phoenix, and a 4-degree increase in Prescott, according to the National Climate Assessment.
The findings show the complexity of managing reservoirs, watersheds, wildfires and risk in the impact of a buildup of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, largely from human activities.
Payson so far has had one of its few relatively normal winters in years, banishing drought conditions that have hovered over the state for most of the past decade. Only the northeast quarter of the state remains in drought, mostly the high plains of the Navajo reservation.
However, the storms of February have brought more rain than snow to Rim Country.
The shift from lingering snowpacks to late winter rain poses a problem with wildfires, watersheds and reservoirs, according to one recent study of 400 watersheds in the West by researchers from Stanford University published in January in Water Resources Research, a peer-reviewed scientific journal.
Winter rainstorms produce far more flooding than snowstorms, concluded the researchers who studied rainfall, snowpack and flooding measurements between 1980 and 2016. Winter rain produces floods that are 2.5 times worse than winter snowfall. The rain runs off much more quickly, causing tragedies like the flood that drowned three children in Tonto Creek last year and the flood that killed a man last week in the Sierra Anchas.
The researchers noted that a rainstorm produces much bigger floods than the same amount of moisture falling in the form of snow.
The faster runoff also makes it much harder to figure out how to regulate the amount of water left in reservoirs. Snowpacks melt gradually, making it less risky to keep a reservoir like C.C. Cragin full at the end of winter. But as the odds of a late-winter or early spring rainfall increase, reservoir managers must leave more room in the reservoir for rapid runoff.
However, snowpacks have shrunk across the West in recent decades. Since 1970, snowfall in the Southwest declined by 50% in the fall, 40% in the winter percent in the winter months and 50% in the spring months in the past 50 years, according to a report released by Climate Central.
Currently, the snowpack in Arizona is mostly 50% to 70% of normal, according to the National Water and Climate Center. Only a strip of the White Mountains along the New Mexico border has a normal or above-normal snowpack, despite a year with nearly normal precipitation. The snowpack remains much closer to normal or above normal in the Rocky Mountains, a hopeful sign for drought-shrunken Lake Mead.
One of the most alarming implications of declining snowfall remains the impact on wildfires. An early shift from snow to rain means an earlier onset to the fire season — even if total annual precipitation remains constant.
The West has faced a plague of wildfires in recent years, with record damage and deaths in California and elsewhere.
Historically, Arizona mostly worried about big wildfires in June, after the winter moisture had evaporated, grasses and brush had dried out and temperatures rose. In recent decades, the high-risk fire season has started in May or even late April, continuing until the onset of the monsoon in July or even August. The sooner the winter snows melt, the sooner the fire season starts — especially in higher elevation areas like Payson and the White Mountains.
The same factors have increased the chance of destructive wildfires globally, as illustrated this year by Australia’s disastrous fire season. Similar patterns have developed in Siberia, Korea and other regions, according to a study by Korean climate researchers published in the journal Science Advances in January.
The scientists concluded that higher average temperatures have affected wind patterns in the upper atmosphere, including the Arctic Oscillation. The shifts have caused faster snowmelt, which both lengthens the fire season and pumps even more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
So total precipitation matters, but timing and the ratio between snow and rain also matters. That’s why the rising springtime temperatures in Arizona can have a big impact on everything from wildfires to water supply.
The region’s last storm provided more rain than snow, followed by warm temperatures that caused a rapid snowmelt.
So last week Roosevelt Lake was about 80% full, according to the Salt River Project’s daily water report. Tonto Creek had about seven times its normal flow — some 460 cubic feet per second. The Salt River had about four times its normal flow — about 2,500 cubic feet per second. That’s good news for Salt River rafters — but probably means the high country will dry out faster than normal — producing an extended fire season.
The warming trend’s more pronounced at the lower elevations like Phoenix. That means people will want to flee the onset of the summer heat sooner than normal. That could trigger an earlier start to the tourist season in Rim Country and the White Mountains. However, it also means more abandoned campfires and discarded cigarette embers in a forest where the grasses dry out and the fire danger rises sooner than normal. And that, in turn, means a possible hit to the local economy if the Forest Service shuts down the forest.
So, spring is in the air.
But that means it’s time to worry about smoke in the air as well.
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
