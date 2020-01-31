The stage is set for a change on the Payson retail scene.
Payson’s Stage store at 400 E. Highway 260 in Payson Village (the Big Lots shopping center) is converting to a Gordmans. It is scheduled to open on March 31.
The store will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Anyone interested in working for Gordmans can apply online at gordmans.com/careers then show up for the job fair. Job fair walk-ins are also welcome.
Stage is converting Stage and most of its other department store nameplates, including Peebles, Goody’s, Bealls and Palais Royal, to Gordmans, which advertises itself as an off-price retailer offering popular name brand apparel, on-trend home décor and other merchandise for the entire family at prices that are lower than department stores.
“Stage and specialty retailers are not affiliated with the Bealls Outlet stores in Arizona, therefore, the Bealls Outlet store in Payson will not be converting to a Gordmans store,” according to a Stage spokesperson.
Payson is one of three Arizona Gordmans locations hiring for a variety of positions. The other two are in Douglas and Thatcher.
The Stage store in Payson will close a little over a week ahead of the March 31 Gordmans store opening. Current Stage associates will convert to Gordmans’ associates.
Customers can still use their Stage credit card, gift cards and Style Circle Rewards at Gordmans.
For more information on Gordmans, visit www.Gordmans.com.
