Star Valley mayor dies
The year of 2019 in Star Valley started with heartbreak — Mayor Ronnie O. McDaniel died in February.
McDaniel, 80, had deep roots in the community, which he had served his entire adult life. He was with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, on the Payson School Board, served in the courts and finally as mayor of Star Valley.
New mayor named
Gary Coon was named the new mayor of Star Valley Thursday, March 14 at a special meeting of the town council. He has served as vice mayor since September 2018. His term expires at the end of 2020.
“This is a difficult time for the council and staff. We have lost our leader. It will never be the same. It will be my honor to carry on the legacy of Ronnie Mac,” Coon said.
New councilor selected
With Coon named mayor, the council had to fill his seat on the council. It went to another McDaniel — Belle McDaniel, the granddaughter of the late mayor and daughter of Gila County Constable for Payson Tony McDaniel.
The big issues handled by the Star Valley Town Council throughout 2019 included continued improvements to its water department and community park; and debating the best way to slow traffic on S.R. 260, which is the community’s main road.
Water
Grant money for water improvements
In July, the council approved a proposal to use $270,000 from the Community Block Development Grant program to replace and move water lines that are too small and, in some cases, on private property.
Well added in Star Valley
Later in the year, the owner of Sky Run, a park model development, requested the Town of Star Valley take over the property’s 80-gallon-per-minute well and storage tank. Adding another source to the municipal water company. The council gave its approval to the move.
The park
Star Valley park renamed
To honor its late mayor, the council voted to rename its B. Diane McDaniel Community Park to the Ronnie O. and B. Diane McDaniel Community Park. The mayor’s wife Diane McDaniel died in 2007.
Park improvements continue
Through the course of 2019, the Town Council of Star Valley agreed to add a zip line (child appropriate) to the park; more equipment for the toddler playground; water cannons, which are large, stationary squirt guns, plus additional water features; lights for pickleball court, something residents have been requesting since the town put the court in the park; and expanding the grass around the large group ramada, which was reserved every weekend during the summer of 2019.
Traffic
State studies State Route 260 speeding
Speeders on S.R. 260 have plagued the Town of Star Valley since its incorporation. Initially the problem was addressed with a photo enforcement system, which provided a substantial source of revenue. When the state outlawed photo enforcement on its highways the town lost the revenue, but continued to have problems with speeding traffic.
A number of tools were tried to mitigate the problem — seeking help from the Arizona Department of Transportation in posting warnings to lower speed on its large electric sign over S.R. 260 on the west side of town; placing flashing speed warning signs at both the west and east boundaries; having an unmanned patrol vehicle placed alongside the road.
ADOT did a traffic study and found that the roadway is operating safely and has below average crash history.
Streetlights approved
The Town of Star Valley is spending approximately $52,000 to put in 26 streetlights on State Route 260 from Plant Fair Nursery to North Milky Way.
Streetlight cost increases
Star Valley can’t get a screaming deal on lighting up the highway after all.
The town had hoped to use existing APS power poles to put streetlights along the highway from roughly Highline Drive to Milky Way, limiting the project cost to $46,000. But it turns out the existing poles already have too much wiring strung on them, so the town will have to put in new poles — boosting the cost to about $70,000.
The pointedly parsimonious council decided to foot the bigger bill
Gila County
Perhaps the biggest news for Gila County in 2019 — so far as the Rim Country is concerned — was forward movement on plans to improve the county’s facilities in the area.
County approves $10 million for facility improvements
The county decided to spend about $10 million on capital improvements early in 2019, with more than half of that dedicated to Rim Country projects. One of the first was the purchase and remodel of a facility for the probation department at 112 West Cedar Lane, Payson. The service had been in cramped quarters at the county courthouse complex on West Main for years.
The county also awarded two contracts late in 2019 to address continuing issues with the Rim Country courts and sheriff’s substation.
Construction manager named for northern Gila County court complex, sheriff’s office remodel
Core Construction will work with architects as they draft plans for the new 10,000-square-foot multipurpose building, site improvements at the courthouse on the corner of Main Street and the Beeline Highway and remodeling the sheriff’s office building, including the addition of a sally port for inmate intake.
Architect named for Rim Country county work
The county awarded a $421,650 contract to Architekton, a Tempe architectural firm, to design the new county complex in Payson. The new county facility is to have a 3,000-square-foot multipurpose meeting room to accommodate the Superior Court for jury trials in Payson, hearings for the Board of Supervisors and meetings for the Planning and Zoning Commission as well as other county and community meetings.
Additionally it will have 1,500 square feet for Superior Court jury trial offices. Offices in 1,500 square feet for the assessor, recorder, superintendent of schools and treasurer.
There will be another 1,500 square feet designated for the Board of Supervisors, plus 2,500 square feet of common areas for facility security, a foyer, restrooms, conference rooms and other. It will also have a sally port for safe transfer of prisoners to Superior Court jury trials.
The anticipated project schedule is to complete construction in April 2021.
Broadband consultant hired
Another major move by Gila County in 2019 was a series of discussions it had with experts about becoming a partner in efforts to improve redundant broadband services. The board of supervisors contracted with consultant EntryPoint, of Salt Lake City, Utah, for $12,000 to develop a master broadband plan. As part of the project EntryPoint will look at the conceptual design for a fiber to home/business network supported by a reliable middle mile fiber network and provide a projected cost breakdown for network materials and installation. It will also provide information on current network models throughout the country.
Assessor retires
Elected to a second term in November 2016, Gila County Assessor Deborah Hughes announced she is retiring at the end of this year in November and her retirement was accepted by the board of supervisors in December. At the same meeting, the board also approved her recommendation that her chief deputy, Joseph Williams, be appointed to finish her term, which ends Dec. 31, 2020.
