Seven riders for the Cowboy Dressage Team Southwest based in Star Valley competed Oct. 9-12 in the Cowboy Dressage World Finals in Rancho Murieta, Calif.
Ambassador Judy Mackenzie and clinician Tessa Nicolet led the team, which trains at Patterson Ranch in Star Valley, spreading the word for the past three years about cowboy dressage and its philosophy of “soft feel,” via clinics, demonstrations, trade booths, expos and through their own riding clients.
Three of the riders — Tessa Nicolet (riding Ridge and Annie), Lisa Rasley (Skeeter) and David Devoe (Lucian) — are from Payson.
Joining them in the event were teammates: Rudy Lara Sr. (Hechizo and Regalo) and Rudy Lara Jr. (Diesel) from New Mexico, and Leslie Brekke (Mama Rocks Me) and Danielle Miller (Bozo) from Phoenix.
“The team was hugely successful at the event winning numerous firsts, seconds, and placings for a variety of both ridden and in hand classes,” Mackenzie said. “In addition, David Devoe won All Round High Point Reserve Champion, Veteran’s Award, ridden in dedication to Rudy Lara Sr. for his service in the U.S. Marine Corps., Lisa Ralsey won Judge’s Try Award, and Tessa Nicolet won Gaited Soft Feel Award (Annie) and Open Reserve Grand Champion in Challenge Court (Ridge).
Cowboy dressage has classes for all types of horses and mules, including gaited horses. There are classes in hand, at liberty, and for walk, walk/jog, walk jog and lope.
For more information about cowboy dressage, visit swcowboydressage.com.
