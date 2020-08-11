Butterflies fluttered here and there as bees converged on yellow and brown sunflowers, thrusting toward the cloudless blue sky and towering over row after row of green plants.
Cheryl and Glen Kuhl and three other gardeners watered plants, pulled weeds and picked fruits and vegetables as the Star Valley Community Garden came to life on Saturday morning.
The scene repeats itself most mornings this time of year.
The Kuhls helped build the raised planting beds. It’s just part of the work necessary to turn the garden behind Circle K in Star Valley from a dream into a reality.
They love the individual water access for each of the 62 plots and 24/7 access to the garden. Those with plots punch in a code to enter and exit any time of day.
You’ll find most people come here early in the morning to avoid the oppressive midday heat.
“We were up at the (Payson) Community Garden for five or six years and have been here all three summers,” Glen said. “A lot of it was you have access and you come and go as you please. And every plot has water so you can set a timer. It’s much handier for us. The other one is a more social garden.”
They grow rhubarb, onions, tomatoes, basil, chives, peppers, garlic, carrots, flowers and potatoes in their two 4-feet-by-24-feet plots.
“We have a very small raised bed at home, but this really gives us a lot more space, a lot more flexibility,” Cheryl said. “Our parents were gardeners, so we both kind of grew up with it. I’m a Minnesota girl.”
Glen is an “Iowa farm kid.”
They figure they give away two-thirds of what they grow.
They drop by nearly every day to pick a few things and put some in the donation box at the table near the gate.
“It’s for anybody here,” Glen explained. “You might think, ‘Oh, my tomatoes aren’t ripe,’ so you take some.”
Rich Johnson picked several zucchini so large they might well take the top prize at the county fair. It’s too much food for him and his wife, Denise, to eat alone.
“Want some zucchini?” he said, even offering his favorite recipe.
He and his wife tend to the master gardener plot in the garden.
“We don’t have our own plot here,” he said. “I took the master gardener class at (Gila Community College, now Eastern Arizona College) two years ago. You need to volunteer for 50 hours in your first year to graduate the class and tending to this plot would be one place to do that.”
He visits the garden about once a week to tend to the crops that range from zucchini and butternut squash, to Tepary beans and several herbs.
They grow a wider variety of crops in their large home garden in Star Valley, including wheat to make their own bread.
“It’s nice to sit down at the table and look at your meal and say, ‘our onions, our zucchini, our peppers,’” Johnson said.
Payson resident Susan Baker-Ory doesn’t have room for a garden this size at her Chaparral Pines home. And rabbits and elk can undermine gardeners. So she loves the eight-foot high rabbit-proof fence surrounding the 18,744 square foot garden.
She was there picking green beans and tomatoes. She, too, loves what this garden offers.
“This has been perfect,” she said. “The watering system is wonderful and being able to come in at any time of day or night and work on my garden is wonderful.
She comes to the garden about every other day.
“I grew some sugar snap peas, a lot of onions, carrots, radishes, lettuce and spinach early on,” she said. “Then, as the weather got warmer, I planted peppers, potatoes, tomatoes and green beans.”
People pay $60 or $65 a year to rent plots as large as 4 feet wide and 25 feet long. Some beds are smaller.
A community effort
The community garden opened in the spring of 2018.
Star Valley Town Manager Tim Grier suggested organizing a community garden committee in August 2017 at the town council meeting where Glen and Linda McCombs, the owners of Plant Fair Nursery in Star Valley, were honored for their help with the B. Diane McDaniel Community Park. The McCombs enlisted other residents including former town councilor George Binney, Becky O’Connor and Marion Grill.
The late Star Valley Mayor Ronnie McDaniel was a big supporter of the project.
The town offered land behind the Star Valley Circle K and the group designed a 60-plot garden with boxed beds, a water system, a tool shed, fencing and parking. Two more small plots were later added.
The Town of Star Valley and a corps of volunteers spent most of 2017 and the first few months of 2018 developing the site.
About 150 people showed up for the opening ceremonies on April 12, 2018.
The estimated cost of the project was $26,682 before it was built.
Roy Haught donated soil preparation and installation of the irrigation, Binney donated compost and labor to install garden borders and Plant Fair Nursery donated weed killers and/or insecticides for public areas plus garden classes and wheelbarrows.
