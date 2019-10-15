It’s a quiet little town.
Except for the rash of burglaries, the hit and runs and the overdoses.
That’s according to the September summary of incidents by the Gila County Sheriff’s deputies who patrol Star Valley on a $400,000 annual contract with the town. That compares to well over $5 million for police protection in neighboring Payson.
The contract breaks down to about $33,000 per month — or $1,300 per day.
Deputies made 33 traffic stops and handed out 13 tickets — most of them speeding tickets. But the traffic incidents did include one collision with an elk at milepost 255 on Highway 260. The report also included a hit-and-run crash involving two cars on Moonlight Drive and a two-vehicle crash on the highway. Traffic tickets have dwindled to just about nothing compared to the days of the photo enforcement cameras, when the town handed out a million dollars worth of tickets annually, netting maybe $300,000 in revenue.
In August, the deputies made 42 traffic stops and wrote 21 ticket. August was actually worse for injuries, with two elk crashes and two two-vehicle car crashes with injuries. And there was a single vehicle vs. tree incident, with two injuries.
In addition in September, deputies responded to 179 calls for service – roughly six calls per day.
That compares to 194 calls for service in August.
There were nine burglary reports.
The sheriff’s deputy offering the monthly report noted that they’ve arrested several “locals” for at least one of the burglaries. “We’ve had a marked decrease in burglary-related calls since these people were taken into custody. I think they were locals, but I can’t be positive,” he reported to the town council.
In August, the report featured only one burglary.
The report does includes an entry for a “dead body,” but the death didn’t trigger an investigation – so it was likely natural causes.
There was also one suicide and one case of “sexual conduct with a minor.”
The September report included two overdoses, one domestic disturbance, one disorderly conduct, two thefts, one recovered stolen vehicle, one case of vandalism and one “animal problem.”
