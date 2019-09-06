Star Valley continues to bring attractions to its Ronnie and Diane McDaniel Community Park.
The most recent addition is a zip line that is seeing lots of activity. Before the start of school on Monday, July 29, youngsters could be found at the park making use of the new attraction regularly. Even with the school year in progress, there is plenty of use.
“The other day I drove by and saw a bunch of bikes on the ground and a group of boys on the zip line,” said Tim Grier, Star Valley town manager and attorney.
The next improvement is sure to draw crowds too — water cannons, which are large, stationary squirt guns, will be put in near the zip line.
At its Aug. 6 meeting, the Star Valley Town Council approved the purchase and necessary site preparation. Grier said the three cannons should be delivered the week of Labor Day, but it will take some time to get the infrastructure in place for their use. The town has to do some trenching and lay lines to bring water to the toys, plus it plans to put in a cement pad where they will be used.
Another popular feature at the park is the new pickleball court. Grier said there is a group that uses it regularly and is pressuring to have lights installed to use them even more.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!