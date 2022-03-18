The flu in Arizona is better than average, worse than last year — and is going up when it ought to be going down.
That’s the odd report out of the Arizona Department of Health Services on the persistent, respiratory killer that’s been largely eclipsed by concerns about COVID — which causes far more deaths and spreads more easily.
The most recent tracking report included eight cases of flu in Gila County, down from a peak of 33 on Jan. 1. Reports lag by about two weeks and generally don’t capture most of the cases — since most people who get the flu don’t get a laboratory test done.
Navajo County reported eight cases for the most recent week, compared to a peak of 41 cases in mid-January.
Apache County reported just two cases, compared to a peak of six cases in early February.
Statewide, the state has reported 6,591 cases as of the most recent report. Weekly cases peaked at 877 at around Christmas, dropped to 236 at the end of January and bounced back up to 451 at the end of February. Total cases statewide remain about half of the five-year average.
The weird pattern likely reflects efforts taken to slow down COVID — offset by the low effectiveness of the flu vaccine this year.
The state department of health services’ most recent tracking report included 451 flu cases and 36 laboratory confirmed cases of RSV, another respiratory virus even more dangerous for children than the flu.
Normally at this time of year, the flu is on the decline. But the federal Centers for Disease Control reports that the flu continues to increase in most of the country, as have hospitalizations and deaths.
So far the flu has caused an estimated 2.7 million illnesses, 26,000 hospitalizations and 1,500 deaths since the season started in October. Most of the deaths have been in the elderly, but the flu has also killed at least 10 children, according to the CDC.
Most flu cases are type A, but the HCN2 strain is also circulating.
Unfortunately, the flu vaccine hasn’t proved effective in preventing infections this year — but can still reduce severe illness and death. The flu virus changes constantly and usually peaks during the winter. This means scientists base the flu vaccine for North America on the strains circulating in the Southern Hemisphere six months earlier — during its winter. But the dominant flu strain may change by the time infections begin to peak in North America. That’s what happened this year. Normally, the flu vaccine’s about 60% effective. This year, it’s about 16% effective.
Nonetheless, doctors recommend flu vaccines for children, the elderly and people with high-risk conditions in an effort to reduce the severity of disease.
Fortunately, the number of laboratory-confirmed flu cases remains far lower than in the years before the COVID pandemic hit. The hospitalization rate per 100,000 population is about 5.5 this year.
Last year, for reasons that remain mysterious the nation reported hardly any flu cases. Back in 2017-18, the hospitalization rate was 90 per 100,000, according to the CDC, followed by 35 per 100,000 in 2018-19 and 60 per 100,000 in 2019-20.
Nonetheless, in 2019-20 the CDC estimated 22,000 people died from the flu and 400,000 were hospitalized.
Epidemiologists are having a hard time accounting for the dramatic fluctuations in the flu season since the onset of COVID. It’s possible mask wearing in schools and public places, stay-at-home orders and other steps taken to combat COVID have also reduced flu cases. It’s also possible that the respiratory viruses are interacting in a way that reduces flu infections — although doctors have reported cases of people infected with COVID and the flu at the same time.
Fortunately, the billions spent to develop safe, effective COVID vaccines have had a spill-over effect on efforts to improve vaccines against many other viruses, including the flu and the virus that causes RSV. Several researchers are working on an RSV vaccine that’s similar to the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines against COVID. Moreover, a leap forward in vaccine development has spurred progress on the search for a universal flu vaccine, that doesn’t have to be redesigned every year in hopes it can deal with the strain that actually shows up six months later.
Researchers are also working on new families of COVID vaccines, including a nasal spray vaccine that might work against the rapid development of new COVID strains. The same approach could offer a new way to stave off the flu virus.
