Arizona has received more than $5.3 million in grant funding from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help Arizona communities provide meals for older adults, according to a release from Gov. Doug Ducey on March 25.
That does not mean local senior centers will have an immediate infusion of money. Debbie Stephens, director of marketing and development for the Payson Senior Center said, “We know that we can apply, but we do not know the requirements and process yet. Pinal-Gila Area on Aging will notify us.”
The dollars will support both meal delivery programs and programs serving senior centers and are part of a relief package, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed by President Trump on March 18.
“These dollars will help Arizona keep our seniors safe and healthy at a critical time,” said Ducey.
“I’m grateful to members of both parties who supported this legislation and to the Department of Health and Human Services for making these resources available.”
Arizona will receive $5,356,670 for senior meal programs, with two-thirds of that supporting home meal delivery.
As of March 30, the Payson Senior Center is providing additional meals to home-bound residents, along with toiletries. Those picking up in-house meals at the center are asked to wait outside and an employee will bring it out curbside. They continue to provide transportation to seniors who need to go to a doctor appointments or the grocery store. While the Beeline Bus is still operating, routes have been reduced. The Trinkets and Treasures thrift store is closed.
If you would like to donate to the senior center directly, visit https://www.paysonseniorcenter.org/.
