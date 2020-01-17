The Arizona Commerce Authority has awarded a $1 million grant to help string a high-speed, fiber optic line into Rim Country, allowing 400 business customers in Payson, Star Valley and the Tonto Apache reservation to improve their internet service.
Sparklight — formerly Cable ONE — partnered with the MHA Foundation to string a line that can carry up to 2 gigabytes per second from Heber to Payson. The line will offer much higher speed internet for businesses immediately along the route, which will likely run through the middle of town.
The state grant will cover the cost of getting the trunk line from Star Valley through Payson and onto the Payson Event Center and the Tonto Apache Reservation to the south, according to MHA President Kenny Evans.
Gov. Doug Ducey has promised to triple the money available for rural internet in the upcoming budget, which Evans said he hopes will help cover the cost of connecting the new line all the way to Phoenix — creating redundancy to prevent outages.
The MHA Foundation provided some $2 million to get the project started, which means it is “shovel ready,” one of the requirements for the state construction grant, which has a cap of $1 million. The company will have to front the money, with payment coming later from the state.
If the Sparklight line is connected to the existing CenturyLink line running from Phoenix to Payson through Camp Verde, the new line could also complete a loop to provide redundant service to the area. If that happens, the region would be largely freed from the prolonged outages that have hampered businesses and economic development — and contributed to at least one known death.
The Commerce Authority also announced the award to Gila County of a planning grant for improved broadband service, with a capped amount of $50,000. Gila County is exploring ways to provide redundant, high-speed internet, perhaps through a partnership with Arizona Public Service, which has announced plans to string a line on existing power poles from Phoenix to its coal-fired power plant near Joseph City — between Holbrook and Winslow. That line could also connect to both the existing CenturyLink line and the new Sparklight line — providing double or triple redundancy.
Gila County has launched an effort to determine whether it could play a role in spreading the signal from such new, high-speed lines throughout the region. Other cities have done that to increase the speed and reliability of the internet network that has become increasingly vital to economic development — especially in under-served rural areas.
Finally, the state and federal government have also announced grants to boost internet speed and reliability for schools and libraries. This has provided another puzzle piece in boosting internet service throughout the region.
Gov. Doug Ducey included $3 million in the current Commerce Authority budget for internet projects in rural areas, which led to the awards announced last week.
“These grants are a crucial investment in rural Arizona,” said Ducey. “Access to fast, reliable internet will aid economic development, enhance educational opportunities, strengthen health care and improve public safety across rural Arizona — and we’re just getting started.”
Arizona Commerce Authority President Sandra Watson said, “We are confident these projects will help bridge the connectivity gap between urban and rural communities. Congratulations to all of our awardees.”
The Sparklight project is already underway, with plans to connect Payson to the existing network in the White Mountains later this year. If the line connects to either the CenturyLink line or the proposed APS line coming from the Valley, both Rim Country and the White Mountains would end up with a looped system much more resistant to outages if a line goes down somewhere along the way.
Mohave Electric Cooperative serving Bullhead City and Commnet Wireless serving Page also won project grants.
In addition, Coconino County, Springerville and St. Johns all won planning grants of up to $50,000 to lay out projects to improve internet service there.
The grants are going only to cities and towns with less than 150,000 population that are not part of a larger metro area and to counties with fewer than 750,000 residents. Private companies — like Sparklight — can always qualify, providing they’ve been in the internet business for at least five years.
