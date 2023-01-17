The state’s water crisis may dominate the political scene this year — with big implications for rural areas like Gila, Apache and Navajo counties.
Payson’s in good shape, thanks to its $54 million investment in a pipeline to deliver 3,000 acre-feet annually from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir.
But other areas of Gila, Apache and Navajo counties entirely dependent on pumping water out of dwindling underground water tables may soon face tough decisions about regulating groundwater and development.
Pine offers one telling example. Some of the Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District’s shallow wells have gone dry and the pumps in some deeper wells have sucked up so much sand it has disabled the wells. As a result, the unincorporated community of 3,000 people has faced a building moratorium for most of the last year because the water district can’t produce enough water.
The situation’s even more dire in places like Buckeye, where the state has taken steps to put a hold on hundreds of thousands of proposed homes after a study found the falling water table can’t sustain all the new growth, now that the decades-long drought has limited the state’s water supply from the Colorado River.
Gov. Katie Hobbs’ recent state of the state speech gave attention to the state’s worsening water shortage. The decline of water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell have prompted the US Bureau of Reclamation to warn that Arizona could this year lose most of its water allotment from the Colorado River — which supplies roughly a third of the state’s current water needs.
The reservoirs on the Salt and Verde watersheds have proven more resilient in the face of the worst drought in 1,000 years. A couple of recent winter storms have refilled Roosevelt Lake to 67% of its capacity. The C.C. Cragin Reservoirs up to 48% of its capacity. By contrast, Mead and Powell are at about a third of their capacity — the lowest level since those two giant lakes were filled. An above normal snow pack in the Rocky Mountains could produce enough spring runoff to at least postpone the crisis.
Hobbs has appealed to the legislature to make the water shortage a top priority in the upcoming legislative session. She has proposed giving counties and towns broader authority to manage dwindling groundwater supplies and to finding more state funding to develop new water sources and conservation measures.
Currently, only Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties have groundwater management authority. The federal government in 1980 required counties receiving Colorado River water through the Central Arizona Project to adopt groundwater management plans to ensure new developments could demonstrate they had a 100-year water supply. This imposed few restrictions until the current drought took hold.
In the rest of the state, anyone can drill a well and pump as much water as they like, even if it prompts the wells of other nearby property owners to go dry.
This has caused controversy in the past several years in some rural counties. For instance, newly elected Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has said she intends to investigate contracts between the state lands department and several big Saudi Arabian farming conglomerates. The corporations are pumping water on leased state land to grow alfalfa to ship to Saudi Arabian dairy farms. The corporations are reportedly paying much less than the market rate for water — and draining the water table so fast smaller users can’t afford to dig deep enough wells.
The same thing’s happening in rural areas like Kingman and Cochise County, where corporate farms have drilled expensive, deep wells which have dried up existing shallow wells.
Hobbs released a groundwater model for the Hassayampa sub-basin that estimates the water table in the west valley is about 4.4 million acre-feet short of providing a sustainable water supply for all the planned development. The basin includes Buckeye, which is now the fastest growing city in the nation. Because the West Valley is subject to the 1980 groundwater management act, the state and local governments can require developers to demonstrate a 100-year water supply before they can build.
The Arizona legislature has in the past been reluctant to give counties and towns the legal authority to regulate growth to avoid draining water tables.
Payson and the White Mountains are in much better shape than most rural areas of the state when it comes to water supply issues.
Payson can rely on the C.C. Cragin Reservoir, fed by one of the most productive watersheds in the state. Payson has been coping with the water crisis for 20 years. The rapid decline of its network of shallow groundwater wells prompted the town to impose the state’s most stringent conservation measures — and require developers to prove they had a 100-year water supply. Those measures stabilized the town’s declining well levels long enough to get the C.C. Cragin pipeline built. The town now is using the C.C. Cragin water to recharge its ground water wells. It has increased it’s sustainable, long-term water supply from about 2,000 acre-feet to about 5,000 acre feet.
So the town may be able to accommodate additional growth as water restrictions take hold elsewhere.
The White Mountains communities like Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside and others currently rely entirely on groundwater. However, the White Mountains remains among the wettest areas in the state — with low-density residential development and not a lot of agriculture or heavy-water-using industry. The most water intensive water uses have actually declined — including power plants and mining.
Show Low and Pinetop currently rely on relatively shallow wells — mostly 300 to 600-feet deep. Well levels have declined during the drought — and slow, steady growth has increased use. Some users have started drilling much deeper wells to access the underlying Coconino aquifer — which has an unknown supply of much older water. Water managers in the White Mountains are worried about declining well levels — but not yet sounding the alarm.
The situation’s much more dire in the northern reaches of Apache and Navajo Counties. The Navajo Nation has suffered more from the drought than any other area of the state. Many people have to haul water from long distances. Livestock and crops have suffered devastating losses over the past several years due to a lack of water.
Ironically, the relative abundance of water in Rim Country and the mountainous areas of Apache and Navajo Counties could actually end up shifting growth and development from other, drought-plagued rural counties and perhaps even outlying Valley areas now caught in water-related drought restrictions.
And that means the plan to grant local authorities the ability to manage groundwater supplies could hold the key to sustainable, long-term growth.
