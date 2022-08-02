A line of people didn’t let a little wind and the threat of a monsoon storm stop them from attending the second Barley & Vines craft beer and wine tasting event in the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino parking lot on Saturday evening.
Dark clouds hung in the sky. Wind gusts forced vendors to hold on to their tents so they didn’t blow away.
Then came the lightning, thunder and rain.
But the thunderstorm didn’t stop people from lining up to buy a ticket that allowed them to sample up to 10 craft beers and various wines.
The event also featured games, food trucks and had three musical acts scheduled to perform. But the weather put a damper on that plan, shutting down the opening duo Secret Harbor just a few minutes into their set. Organizers hoped to salvage some of the music with acoustic performances after the rain passed.
The monsoon in Rim Country makes scheduling outdoor events a challenge. But organizers Christin Daniels and Amber Halvorson of Inspired Vibe took a chance.
“You don’t know what the weather’s going to be and it can get a little crazy, but if no one did events, then we wouldn’t be able to come out and have fun in the community,” said Daniels. “So, we’re willing to take that risk.”
Daniels grew up in Mesa and moved to California before relocating to Payson with her husband about 18 months ago. She talked about how a friend who ran the Gilbert Art Walk kind of showed her the ropes of putting on an event like this.
“Then I moved to California and when I was out there, there was nothing in the small town where I lived really like that type of outdoor event with the tents and the artisans and the music and all the fun things. So, I’m like, ‘I’m going to start my own event.’”
And nine years ago, she did, founding Inspired Vibe, a branding, marketing and events company. “We did arts handcrafted and vintage and everybody loved it,” Daniels said.
Now she’s bringing these events here with two more Barley & Vines events set for Sept. 3 and Nov. 12 in the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino parking lot. This was the second of four Barley & Vines events in Payson this year. The first took place on Memorial Day weekend.
Barley & Vines is about artistry and creativity.
“We have 18 artisans here today and all their stuff is handcrafted or original art,” Daniels said. “And the food trucks are really, really good. We just have a higher standard for our events and we’re really proud of that.
“The musicians, they’re artists who write their own music. We really wanted music artists who can show off their talent and their creativity because that’s what this is all about, from the wine, the beer, the artisans, the musicians to the small businesses. It’s really about being creative and starting something and then sharing it with the community.”
The event featured 10 wine brands and 10 beer brands.
“Most of the breweries are from Arizona, but we have wineries and breweries from all over,” Daniels said. “We’d really love to get some local wineries to join us, so we’re working on that, too. Musicians, as well.”
Amber Halvorson is co-founder of Inspired Vibe. She is a native of Minnesota who now lives in Mesa.
“We looked at other towns, too, but we kept coming back to Payson because we thought the town was ready for an event like this,” she said. “The support of the town, the businesses that support the pour stations, our sponsors, they have been a tailwind for us with this event and it turning into what it is.”
It thrilled Halvorson that enthusiastic attendees showed up despite the weather.
“When we’re willing to take the risk and you have other people who just say, ‘let’s have a good attitude about it and let’s see,’ it makes it all so worth it,” she said.
It’s all about taking a chance to turn an idea into something real.
“Christin founded our company nine years ago as a community events company, doing community events, being out in the elements,” Halvorson said. “You just kind of go into it with an attitude of ‘let’s make something happen.’
“And, of course, every once in a while you’ll weather it out. But, for the most part, stuff blows in and it blows by and I think it’s all about people’s attitude. I loved seeing the line of people. I mean, there were 100 people in that line. So, I love the Payson community.
“Somebody told me they’re like, ‘oh, no, in Payson, we come out. We come out for wind. We just want to be out in our community,’ and we love that.”
