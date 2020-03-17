A slow-moving storm dumped more than three inches of rain in some areas of Rim Country, flooding creek crossings, topping off reservoirs and prompting residents to hole up for a night or two.
Rim Country rain gauges collected about 1.5 inches of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday and another inch of rain Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Flooding prompted the East Verde River to rise — cutting off communities like East Verde Estates.
The weather forecast calls for a 100% chance of rain on Wednesday, turning to snow in the early morning hours of Thursday, then 50% chance for rain during the day.
The long-range forecast predicts a break in the storm on Saturday, only to give way to a 40% chance of showers on Sunday and Monday.
Even before the storm hit last week, snowmelt had already topped off the 15,000 acre-foot C.C. Cragin Reservoir. The additional runoff sent water cascading over the spillway and rushing down East Clear Creek toward the Little Colorado River near Winslow. The Salt River Project probably won’t restart its pumps until May, which means thousands of acre-feet will likely run north instead of going into the pipeline operated by SRP and Payson. On the other hand, the relatively wet winter means Payson will likely get its full allotment of 3,000 acre-feet this year, with much of it replenishing its water table.
On Thursday, inflow to SRP’s network of reservoirs on the Salt and Verde rivers reached 26,000 cubic feet per second — about 10 times normal.
Tonto Creek normally carries about 817 cubic feet per second, but on Thursday carried 6,000. The creek has claimed several drowning victims already this season as people tried to cross the normally modest creek.
The Salt River at Roosevelt normally carries 1,500 cubic feet per second, but on Thursday had risen to nearly 9,000 cfs.
Even the Verde River rose from the normal 800 cfs to 11,000 cfs.
Roosevelt now stands at some 84% full, early in the spring runoff season. If the lake levels rise another 13 feet, water will brim over the spillway for the first time in years. Two years of normal winter rainfall have refilled the reservoir, which had dwindled to about a third of its capacity. The other downstream Salt River reservoirs are 92% to 98% full while the Verde River reservoirs are about 70% full.
The relatively warm Pacific storm mostly dumped rain at elevations up to about 8,000 feet. Watershed managers would rather see snowfall, since the runoff doesn’t come all at once. Snow Bowl in Flagstaff reported about 19 inches of new snow over the course of the three-day storm.
Flooding for a time forced the closure of State Route 88 south at milepost 240 near Roosevelt Lake. Rock slides also caused problems on State Route 89A north of Sedona.
The series of late winter storms has banished the lingering drought from most of Arizona, except for the still-suffering northeast corner of the state — centered on the Navajo Reservation.
Unfortunately, most of California has slipped back into “abnormally dry” or “moderate drought” conditions — heralding another potentially frightening fire season.
Fire officials warn that the welcome burst of late winter moisture here could complicate the fire picture in Arizona, by nourishing a lush growth of grasses. If the spring turns hot and dry, those grasses will dry out and provide fuel for wildfires.
Wildflowers have already blossomed in the lower elevations in Arizona, with blooms reported near Tonto National Monument and along the Beeline Highway between Payson and the Valley. The Lost Dutchman State Park near Apache Junction should also have a strong wildflower year with the additional moisture. (https://www.desertusa.com/wildflo/az.html).
