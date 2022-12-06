Forecasters said we may face a dry winter due to the development of La Nina sea surface cooling in the Eastern Pacific. This could shift the high-altitude jet stream to the north, steering winter storms into Canada instead of the Southwest.
A series of big winter storms brought a measure of relief to the drought-stricken west, including Arizona.
Nonetheless, the National Weather Service predicts a warm, dry winter across most of the west, thanks to an almost unprecedented third year of La Nina sea-surface cooling in the Eastern Pacific.
Arizona remains a happy exception to the severe drought that persists across most of the West – despite the recent snow and rain.
The US Drought Monitor predicts most of Arizona and New Mexico will remain only lightly touched by the ongoing, 22-year-long drought. Washington and most of central Colorado and southern Texas have also, for the moment, escaped the grip of the worst drought in 1,200 years.
However, the rest of the country west of the Mississippi remains stricken.
The rain at the end of the week proved welcome across the west – including Arizona. The state has just concluded an unusually dry November – with above-normal temperatures.
Late last week, Roosevelt Lake stood at 61% full – with the other Salt River reservoirs more than 90% full. The Salt River, Tonto Creek and the Verde River were all flowing at about normal for this time of the year.
The C.C. Cragin Reservoir stood at just 31% full, with pumping ended now for the season.
Even last week’s big storm across the west did little to relieve the increasingly dire warnings about the region’s water supply, with below-normal snowfall expected in the coming months.
The federal Bureau of Reclamation has already started rationing Colorado River water, with the cutbacks falling most heavily on Arizona. Nonetheless, federal officials are worried that the predicted light snowpack in the Rocky Mountains could force drastic cuts next year.
Both Lake Mead and Lake Powell have declined to the lowest levels since they filled decades ago. Both could drop to “dead pool,” which is below the intakes for the hydroelectric generators in the dams that created the reservoirs.
Lake Powell is already down to a quarter of its former size – and just 38 feet above the eight giant intake pipes for the generators. Dam managers are looking for the formation of giant whirlpools as the water levels near the hydroelectric intakes. Once that happens, they would have to shut down the outlets to avoid damaging the generators. Current projections suggest that will happen by next July – depending on whether more snow falls than now predicted.
The Bureau of Reclamation is now frantically studying alternative ways to get water past the dam once it hits the dead pool level.
That means the Colorado River could go dry in the Grand Canyon. It would also have a dramatic impact on the water supply for 40 million people, 29 Tribes and 5.5 acres of farmland.
