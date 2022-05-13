Rim Country families could qualify for low-cost internet, under the terms of a new federal program.
Families who qualify — including any family that qualifies for a free and reduced lunch in school or for things like AHCCCS and SNAP — can get internet for no more than $30 a month — or $75 a month on tribal lands.
President Joe Biden announced the launch of the Affordable Connectivity Program this week.
The discount on internet service for rural communities and low-income families comes in the wake of federal investments in expanding internet speeds and access in rural areas. Families with incomes of below 200% of the federal poverty level can qualify for the subsidy, which a long list of internet companies have agreed to offer.
That works out to an income below about $44,000 for a family of three or $25,000 for a single person in Arizona. The low rates in many areas will also be available to certain programs, like Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, Veterans Pension and Survivor’s Benefits, Supplemental Security Income and certain Tribal Assistance Programs.
Some 258,000 Arizona households are already enrolled in the program. Suddenlink and Sparklight offer internet service in Payson and both are listed as program participating companies on the federal website.
The White House has launched the GetInternet.gov website to help connect eligible people to a cooperating internet provider in their community.
Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) lobbied for broadband funding in Gila, Navajo and Apache counties, all part of his Congressional District 2 and attended the announcement event in Washington, D.C.
“As a leader on rural broadband issues long before coming to Congress, I applaud President Biden’s announcement today,” said O’Halleran. “The Affordability Connectivity Program has already made a difference for rural and tribal families in Arizona’s First District, and these updates will make broadband more affordable and accessible for those who need it most. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to expand quality internet access that helps kids stay connected with school and homework, hardworking Arizonans grow their small businesses, and seniors keep in contact with their doctors and telehealth appointments.”
The federal infrastructure and pandemic relief programs provided billions to upgrade internet speed and availability in underserved areas — especially rural communities and tribal lands.
The state and federal governments spent heavily to expand internet service in rural areas during the pandemic, when many rural schools faced big challenges in shifting to online learning. In rural areas, many students didn’t have usable internet at home.
Gila and Navajo counties are both seeking to expand internet trunk lines in large, underserved areas.
In a potentially fortunate bit of time, the Payson Unified School District at its meeting this week reaffirmed a plan to sell graduating students a Chromebook for $50. The older style Chromebooks still work when it comes to accessing the internet, but are old enough that the hardware won’t accept the constant upgrades the district relies on in the classroom.
During the pandemic, the district used federal pandemic relief funding to ensure it had up-to-date Chromebooks for every student.
As a result, low-income families in Payson could not only get low-cost internet — but perhaps a serviceable computer from the district.
(1) comment
Apply now : https://www.affordableconnectivity.gov/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!