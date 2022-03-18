Well, this is confusing.
Global warming could actually increase Arizona winter snowfall.
So maybe buy a Show Low ski cabin.
Australia – not so much.
A recent study concluded that El Niño dominated weather patterns will grow both more frequent and more intense — no matter what happens to the release of planet warming pollutants like carbon dioxide and methane.
The study published in nature Climate Change developed four different computer models, based on assumptions about whether carbon emissions stabilize or keep rising. All four models suggested the El Niño events will increase, based on warming of sea surface waters in the Eastern Pacific.
The El Niño pattern of sea-surface warming in the Pacific historically produces wetter than average winters in Arizona. We’re currently in the opposition pattern – a La Niña ocean surface cooling, with normally produces dry Arizona winters like the one we’ve just had.
The changes will likely become pronounced by 2040 no matter what happens to carbon emissions globally, according to University of Exeter lead author Dr. Jun Ying, as reported on the online site Science Daily (Increasing frequency of El Niño events expected by 2040 — ScienceDaily).
Co-author Professor Mat Collins commented, “What surprised us is that changes emerge regardless of the scenario we look at.”
The findings reflect the deep and sometimes counter-intuitive impact of the observed gradual increase in average global temperatures.
Arizona’s winter this year featured a couple of big storms, but in the end a relatively low snow pack and high temperatures. Last year statewide ranked at the 5th warmest on record, with the average temperature about 1.3 degrees above normal, according to the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration.
NOAA reports that Arizona temperatures have risen an average of 2.5 degrees since the start of the 20th Century, with more frequent droughts. The past 20 years qualify as the worst drought in 1,000 years, based on tree ring data. NOAA predicts rising temperatures and more frequent droughts in the Western U.S. as the planet warms. That would also translate into more water shortages and more wildfires.
Normally, the trade winds near the equator cause warm water to pile up at the surface in the western Pacific – a mound of water the coast of Ecuador that’s about 18 inches higher than the sea surface level in Indonesia. The temperature difference from east to west at the surface causes an upwelling of cold, nutrient-rich water off the coast of Peru – which helps sustain some of the world’s most productive fisheries, according to NOAA (https://www.weather.gov/fgz/Ella).
During El Niño conditions, the trade winds relax in the central and western Pacific – and this pool of warm surface water moves to the east as it spreads across the surface of the ocean. The warm water replaces the cool surface water off the coast of South America, cutting off the upwelling and dampening the trade winds. The warmer water generates more evaporation from the ocean’s surface – and therefore more rainfall.
But the increased rainfall’s fickle.
El Niño increases the chance of drought, high temperatures and wildfires in Indonesia and Australia and elsewhere. It also brings floods to Peru. It also shifts the high-altitude jet stream, which often leads to wetter than normal winters in Arizona and the southeast U.S. and warm, dry winters in portions of Canada, Alaska and the Midwest.
The U.S. Weather Service reports that between 1971 and 2000, El Niño years produced an average of about 16 inches of snow a year in Flagstaff. By contrast, Flagstaff average just 6 inches of snow during La Niña years. An El Niño year doesn’t guarantee more snow in Northern Arizona – it just tilts the odds in favor of a wet year.
Normally, El Niño events take place once every 3-5 years and last for a year – or two at most.
The climate models developed by the researchers from Exeter scientists suggest more frequent wet winters could help Arizona weather the rise in average temperatures, especially given other studies suggesting that the Salt, Gila and Verde rivers and the reservoirs they support may prove more resistant to drought than the Colorado River reservoirs – which are already at record low levels.
So the intriguing El Niño predictions from the Climate Change study offer a welcome piece of potential good news – at least for Arizona.
And that could turn Rim Country and the White Mountains into something of a climate refuge in a warming planet.
As they say – dark clouds sometimes have a silver lining.
Contact the writer at paleshire@payson.com
