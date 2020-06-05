The Payson Public Library’s Summer Reading Program starts on Friday, June 5. This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story” with participants exploring fantasy, fairy tales, folklore, legends, and mythology.
This year, there are two different registration options:
• Register for the online program — Download the READsquared app or visit paysonlibrary.azsummerreading.org to enjoy fun mini games, activities, missions, and earn prizes as you read and gain points.
• Register for the paper program — Visit the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, to get Summer Reading materials, including reading record logs, stickers, bookmarks, and more, and earn prizes as you read. Library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
Besides the online and paper programs, the library will also have fun take-home kits for kids (available as supplies last): Monday-Tuesday — S.T.E.A.M. take-home kits; Thursday-Friday — Activity take-home kits.
This year will be a little different from previous Summer Reading programs, but it should still be a lot of fun.
