Want to sling some questions at the next Payson Superintendent of Schools?
Then you might want to show up at the March 3 public forum, where the finalists for the job will face the public.
The Payson School Board has winnowed the applicants for the top job in the district, based on applications and phone interviews. Now, the finalists will come to town and appear at the public Forum on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Payson High School Auditorium.
The public will have time to ask questions and rate the candidates, with the board then making a final decision.
The district had to scramble to fill the position when Superintendent Stan Rentz left in the middle of the school year, saying he had to return to Georgia for family reasons. The board hired former school superintendent Mark Tregaskes as interim superintendent for the balance of this school year.
Visit pusd10.org for updates on the superintendent search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!