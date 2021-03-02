Lots of time.
Lots of knotty problems.
That’s the gist of a recent presentation on the complexities of redistricting this year.
Every 10 years, the supervisors tweak the boundaries of their districts at the same time the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission haggles over the boundaries of the state’s legislative districts as well as congressional districts. This year, the state will likely get to draw a new congressional seat, due to national population shifts in the past decade.
But the process already has a major wrinkle.
Plagued by the pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau hasn’t finished compiling all the crucial numbers on which any redistricting is based, said Bruce Adelson, a consultant who 10 years ago helped win U.S. Supreme Court approval of the state’s redistricting plan.
This year, the U.S. Census Bureau probably won’t fork over the census track population numbers until the end of September — compressing the time needed to draw up new boundaries before the 2022 elections.
However, this gives counties an extra six months to seek public input and hold hearings that can prove crucial to defending any redistricting plan, said Adelson.
This year the Gila County Board of Supervisors will face some crucial choices, with population growing faster in the north than in the south. Historically, the Board of Supervisors has been anchored in the south, where the San Carlos Apache Reservation and the Globe and Miami areas are heavily Democratic, with large minority populations.
However, the fast-growing northern county will require a shift in district lines. Currently, the board of supervisors is narrowly divided between a single north county seat, a south county seat and a swing seat centered on the Tonto Basin. Redistricting will continue shifting political power to the north — which is heavily Republican. However, this will also tend to reduce the influence of the minority communities in southern Gila County — a potential red flag in reviewing redistricting plans for discrimination.
Adelson said court rulings have proved the value of building a case that “shows your work” in any redistricting plan.
“You have to create a strong record — have objective expertise that informs your process. All of these things come into play as we go forward with slicing and dicing districts.”
The process may prove especially complex this year with the change in administrations, coupled with a host of efforts to impose new restrictions on voting under consideration in Arizona and elsewhere, he said.
Drawing district boundaries lies at the heart of political power — especially with massive databases that allow the people who draw the boundaries to gain exquisite control over whether Republicans or Democrats have a better chance of winning a particular district. That can tip the balance of power on the board of supervisors, the state legislature or Congress — not to mention school boards and town councils.
Some states leave the politically charged task of drawing state legislative boundaries in the hands of state lawmakers themselves. Sometimes, this results in “gerrymandering,” with lines drawn to protect the power of the reigning party. Such maps often have strange shapes designed to create an overwhelming majority for the out-of-power party in one district in order to create two or three adjoining seats for the party of the line-drawers.
Arizona voters tried to limit gerrymandering by creating an independent redistricting commission, which took the job out of the hands of the state legislature. The work of the commission 10 years ago spawned controversy and lawsuits, but the state legislative district lines survived court challenges and have been cited as a national model in some other states where the state politicians remain in control of the process.
However, the redistricting commission doesn’t draw the boundaries for county supervisors and other local districts.
The biggest complication kicks in when drawing boundaries around minority neighborhoods, since most minority groups currently tend to vote more heavily for Democrats.
Adelson said the Constitution requires respect for “one man, one vote.” In practical terms, this means the population between the largest district and the smallest district can’t vary by more than about 10 %.
After that, the line-drawers have to pay close attention to the provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. The act stemmed from the systemic efforts to limit the voting clout of black voters in southern states. Arizona also ended up on a federal watch list for drawing boundaries that limited the power of Latino voters.
But the rules are complicated. You can discriminate against minority voters either by concentrating them all in one district or scattering them among many districts. Either way, you can limit the influence of minority voters by how you draw the lines.
After that, the line-drawers can consider all kinds of things. They might want to make sure that towns stay in a single district, or the “communities of interest” remain together, or the boundaries respect natural features like rivers. The statewide redistricting commission also tries to create as many competitive districts as possible — where either party could win. But that’s not a requirement for the board of supervisors.
“Overall, you want to keep your districts neat and clean — no crazy shapes,” which could signal to judges an effort to manipulate who is in control.
Adelson cited a federal case that overturned Alabama’s redistricting plan. “That was a very instructive case,” said Adelson. The case involved both “packing” and “cracking” minority neighborhoods.
“Packing would be concentrating one party’s voters in a few districts that they win by overwhelming margins. Cracking is dividing a party’s supporters among multiple districts so they fall short of a majority in each one.”
A decade ago, states like Arizona judged to have drawn lines in a way that discriminate ended up needing “preclearance” from the U.S. Justice Department after each redistricting effort. However, a U.S. Supreme Court decision threw out that requirement several years ago, which means Arizona’s maps won’t automatically get reviewed by the Justice Department.
Providing the rules don’t change again.
One recent congressional proposal would attempt to restore the preclearance requirement for states with a history of drawing potentially discriminatory lines.
“There’s a lot of pressure on Congress. There are a lot of proposals in the states that raise some constitutional issues — that restrict access to voting. As more of these proposals are introduced and signed into law by the states, that may heighten the Justice Department’s interest and the interest in Congress to move forward with a new Voting Rights Act that will have implications for Arizona. Although you are not now covered by a preapproval requirement — that could change if circumstances in the states continue to move in a certain way,” noted Adelson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!