“You still owe me a bicycle!”
Yes, even Santa Claus gets heckled these days.
Memories of Christmas disappointments of the past linger in the minds of many for decades.
A lifetime.
The man no younger than 50 was likely trying to be funny, but does the laughter he shared with his family conceal the pain of the dream gift he never received.
But old Santa keeps coming back, listening to the Christmas wishes of hundreds of kids and trying his best to make kids happy.
The jolly Christmas man is one of many reasons Payson’s annual Swiss Village Lighting is about as perfect an example of Norman Rockwell’s America as you’ll ever get.
Near perfect fall weather greeted attendees for the Black Friday event many in Payson and Rim Country relish.
But you’ll also find a lot of Valley residents at the event either here visiting family over the Thanksgiving weekend, or driving up just for one of those days where a tiny mountain town’s charm shines.
The town closed the parking lot in the Swiss Village and business owners and personnel and volunteers transformed it into a magical winter wonderland.
Minus the snow.
And cold.
Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived with Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey on a Payson Fire Department truck with sirens blaring and lights flashing.
The trio’s arrival was just one highlight of the annual event centered on one of the town’s key retail centers, which adds a picturesque backdrop to the event.
Kids lined up to ride the “train” (a riding mower pulling four or five barrels tricked out with seating for one or two youngsters. They rode around the parking lot of the shopping/business complex on the Beeline Highway.
DJ Craig provided the music and lots of families browsed the several booths set up in front of Swiss Village businesses.
Kids enjoyed the bounce house and inflatable slide and got their faces painted.
And made ornaments for the Christmas tree for free.
And ate cotton candy.
A group of kids led by adults danced and swung lighted balls to “Jingle Bell Rock.”
Some weren’t interested in Santa.
Phoenix’s Elizabeth Dearcos was in line with her two sons and mom for the kids’ “train” ride, with another goal, as well.
“I saw a flyer and saw that the Grinch was going to be (here), so we came to see the Grinch, check that off the list,” she said.
Vonnie Breault was there, helping in the booth in front of Consign Your Design, which sold items and helped kids make free Christmas tree ornaments.
“I’ve been (in Payson) three years in December and this is my first time (at the event),” Breault said. “It’s nice, getting everybody together. It makes it nice, it really does. The people are really nice here, really helpful and everybody joins in. You got a little bit of everything for kids to do and that’s what it’s for, the kids.”
Payson’s Teresa Arnstein was one of six folks dressed as Oxbow (Saloon)/Little Stinker Septic Dancing Trees. She reported they all were having fun and their dancing proved that.
Many other kids sat on Santa’s lap and told him what they wanted for Christmas.
Sieria Norton brought five children with her to see Santa. She’s lived in Payson for the last three years.
“Actually, this is the kids’ first year getting to come, so it’s been nice for them. They are excited.”
“A princess doll,” said one of Norton’s three girls waiting in line to see Santa when asked by a reporter.
Hey Santa, help a kid out. You don’t want to hear a woman screaming, “You still owe me a princess doll” 50 years from now, do you?
